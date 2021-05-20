The world’s largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

05/19/2021 at 10:19 PM CEST

The news about the icebergs in Antarctica continues to happen, each time with greater surfaces. Now a new case has been known with dimensions greater than the island of Mallorca. Global warming is accelerating this type of phenomenon.

A huge iceberg has broken off the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica and is now drifting through the Weddell Sea. It is the A-76, as reported this Wednesday by the European Space Agency (ESA), and is the largest in the world detected so far.

The images of the iceberg were taken on May 14 by the Sentinel-1 mission of the Copernicus terrestrial observation program, promoted by ESA and the European Commission.

As indicated, it is about 170 kilometers long and 25 kilometers wide, so its surface reaches about 4,320 square kilometers. In this way, it is larger than the Spanish island of Mallorca, which has 3,640 square kilometers.

With its enormous size, it displaced the A-23A iceberg, which is about 3,880 square kilometers and also navigates the Weddell Sea, from the top spot in the ranking.

The A-76 was detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center through images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, which is composed of two polar-orbiting satellites that are capable of taking images independently of weather conditions and whether it is day or night.

Prior to this and A-23A, there have been other large iceberg detachments in recent years, as happened in 2017 with the D28, which was initially 1,582 square kilometers, more or less like Gran Canaria, a surface that has been successively surpassed.

The new iceberg will now be tracked stopped by experts to check both its course and the appearance of cracks or other common phenomena in this type of formation.

Global warming favors the shedding of gigantic ice masses in the Arctic, so this type of event could be increasingly common, scientists say.