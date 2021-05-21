The world’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

“A76 and A74 are just part of the natural cycles on the ice shelves that haven’t broken anything big for decades,” Laura Gerrish, a researcher for the British Antarctic Survey, wrote on Twitter. “It is important to monitor the frequency of all iceberg detachments, but we were expecting all of these, for now.”

Alex Brisbourne, a glacier geophysicist at the British Antarctic Survey, also commented that the Weddell Sea was not currently warming, but in other parts of the Antarctic continent, “Ocean warming was melting other ice shelves and this is allowing the ice to drain more quickly off the continent, increasing the rate of sea level rise.”

The satellites will continue to track the new iceberg, as they did with the A-68A, which broke off in July 2017 and which on April 20, 2021 it completely melted. It was one of the largest icebergs recorded by satellites.

How are icebergs named?

The names of the icebergs are derived from the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, followed by a sequential number; Then, if a new iceberg breaks from an already named one, a sequential letter is added to it, according to the U.S. National Ice Center.Earlier this year, an iceberg measuring more than 788 square kilometers split from the shelf. Brunt ice pack from Antarctica in the Weddell Sea. The iceberg was also larger than New York City, to give an example to scale.