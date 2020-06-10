Image of a group of turtles on Raine Island in North Queensland, Australia. Image taken in December 2019 and delivered to . on June 10, 2020. Courtesy of the Queensland Department of Environment and Science / Great Barrier Reef Foundation / Handouts via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDITS TO QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE / GREAT BARRIER REEF FOUNDATION. NOT AVAILABLE FOR RESALE. NOT AVAILABLE FOR FILE. (Handout ./)

SYDNEY, Jun 10 (.) – The world’s largest population of green turtles gathered to spawn is almost twice as large as previously thought, scientists said on Wednesday, after the use of drones allowed these marine animals to be better investigated.

Australian scientists determined that there were some 64,000 green turtles waiting to lay their eggs on Raine Island – a coral reef with vegetation on the outer margins of the Great Barrier – far more than previously believed.

“When we compared the drone count to that of the observers, we found that we had underestimated the figure in the past by 1.73,” said Richard Fitzpatrick, research partner at the Biopixel Oceans Foundation, in an emailed statement.

The finding is good news for scientists concerned about declining numbers of green turtles.

Considered an endangered species, many countries consider it illegal to capture or harm them, while breeding sites are also often protected.

However, it has been difficult to obtain an accurate picture of how the species is responding to protection efforts.

Previously, researchers painted a non-toxic white stripe under the turtle’s shell to count them from a small boat. However, this practice proved to be imprecise due to poor visibility, they indicated.

