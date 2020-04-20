A group of bondholders led by Blackrock, the world’s largest fund, rejected the proposal for the restructuring of Argentine debt presented last week and said the Government seeks to burden “a disproportionate share of Argentina’s long-term adjustment efforts over the shoulders of international bondholders ”. Two other groups of Argentine debt holders had already expressed themselves against the terms of the offer.

A group of top asset managers who are Argentina’s creditors rejected the proposal by Economy Minister Martín Guzmán to review USD 66 billion of debt ruled by foreign courts, saying it inflicted an unfair amount of damage to bondholders. international.

A group of creditors, made up of some of the world’s largest asset managers, said in a statement that they understood the various economic and political shocks the country was facing.

“Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the group and other stakeholders, the proposals contained in the recently released press release are not ones that the group can or will support“Said the statement.

“The group believes that all stakeholders in Argentina will have to contribute to a solution that puts Argentina on the path to sustainable growth and financial stability,” the press release detailed.

The country’s proposals “seek to place a disproportionate share of Argentina’s long-term adjustment efforts on the shoulders of international bondholders“Says the statement.

The members of the group include some of the funds that occupy the main positions in the largest ranking in terms of the amount of assets they manage. Among them, there are Alliance Bernstein, Amundi Asset Management, Ashmore, BlackRock Financial Management, BlueBay Asset Management, Fidelity Management & Research Co. and T. Rowe Price Associates. His legal advisor is the firm White & Case.

Together, its members claim to have more than 25% of the Argentine bonds issued after 2016 and more than 15% of the so-called exchange bonds, issued in the last restructuring of the Argentine debt, carried out in 2005 and 2010.

The government’s proposal contemplates a suspension of payments for three years, a coupon cut of 62%, equivalent to a reduction of USD 37.9 billion, and a reduction of 5.4% of capital, which would amount to some USD 3.6 billion. . Bondholders will have about 20 days to make a decision on the offer before the deal closes.

“The Group is prepared to continue the negotiation process in an effort to mutually agree on a path to the future. Together with the Argentine authorities, the IMF and other creditors from the country’s private and public sectors, the Group trusts that a constructive and pragmatic solution to the current challenges of Argentine debt can be achieved, which also adheres to the best international practices for debt restructuring sovereign ”, the statement concluded.