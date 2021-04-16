The world’s first Ethereum ETF is formally approved

Purpose Investments, a company with more than $ 10 billion in assets under management, after receiving approval from a Bitcoin ETF, has announced that it has received the green light to offer the world’s first Ethereum (ETH) ETF.

According to a post on the afternoon of April 16 on the Purpose Investemts page, the company announced that it has been authorized by Canadian securities regulators to launch Purpose Ether ETFs, thus becoming the first direct custody Ethereum ETF. around the world.

The world’s first Ethereum ETF

The Purpose ETF will offer three unit classes: Canadian dollar currency hedged units (ETHH), Canadian dollar non-currency hedged units (ETHH.B) and US dollar units with ticker nits (ETHH.U).

According to Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments:

“While Bitcoin tends to get a lot of attention as it was the first major cryptocurrency, what Ether and the Ethereum ecosystem represent is one of the most exciting new technology visions in today’s society.”

And he continued pointing out:

“By launching the world’s first ETF to own and provide direct exposure to Ether, we are enabling all investors to access this unique opportunity and ecosystem.”

The official post notes that Purpose Ether ETF provide investors with easy and efficient access to the emerging cryptocurrency asset class without the associated risk of self-custody within a digital wallet. Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital, noted:

“Ether is the cryptocurrency that we believe has the most potential for the future and it is where our expertise really lies.”

A precedent: the Bitcoin ETF

Last February BeInCrypto reported that The world’s first Bitcoin ETF was already available to investors through Purpose Investments.

In this regard, the ETF units without currency hedging denominated in both Canadian dollars and US dollars of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbols BTCC.B and BTCC.U, respectively.

In its first week of existence, the first Canadian exchange-traded Bitcoin fund saw its AUM (assets under management, in Spanish) grow to more than $ 400 million in just two days after a successful launch, as BeInCrypto reviewed.

As with the Bitcoin ETF, Ethereum stocks will be kept in “cold storage”, the most secure custody solution on the market. For this end, Purpose Investments is working with Gemini Trust Company and LLC as a sub-custodian.

At the same time he works with CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company as a fund manager. to provide investors with confidence regarding the safe and effective purchase, settlement and custody of Ethereum and ETF management.

