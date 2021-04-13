The world’s first decentralized cross-border lottery system

Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received payment in exchange for writing this article.

Are you excited for the cryptocurrencies that are rapidly transforming the crypto space into something amazing? Did you know that a new cryptocurrency called Lotto, Lotto.finance, was born in early 2021 as the world’s first 100% decentralized lottery?

Launched in February 2021, Lotto is on its way to establishing itself as a globally recognized brand in a short period of time. However, most players want to know if their money and data are in safe hands. This fact has generated myths about the platform, the chances of winning, what it does and many other speculations. Above all, most of the people are concerned that Lotto is running a scam to scam people. Understandably, these people don’t even know how the platform works; hence the multiple skepticism rate, although understandable.

Don’t worry, there is nothing incomplete about Lotto.finance as there have been multiple testimonials and proofs on receiving funds. In this guide, we provide a comprehensive review of what Lotto is. By the end of this review, you should be able to make better-informed decisions on the subject.

What is Lotto?

Lotto is one of the newest entries in the cryptocurrency lottery space. It bills itself as the first digital overflow technology, and according to its creators, it is on the Ethereum blockchain with a self-dubbed token, LOTTO.

Globalization and economic development are part of the main catalysts for developing a world of lotteries and games of chance. Unfortunately, however, the lottery industry has not kept up with the dynamics of the IT landscape. As the global lottery space approaches the implementation of high-end technologies, cross-country transactions, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology can offer a wide range of benefits, such as making the game more fair.

That’s what Lotto.finance is all about: the ecosystem operates on the Ethereum blockchain with the intention of solving a wide range of problems while ensuring full fairness in its games and operations. In addition to making the game completely fair and unbiased, Lotto also has the key goal of simplifying online lottery for people without extensive knowledge of the crypto and lottery space.

Take an exciting new approach to allocating balances. This platform programmed the LOTTO token to run daily lotteries once a day or every twenty-four hours. At this time, you will deduct a predetermined Lottery amount from the account balances of all participants and place them in a virtual pool. The platform then conducts a draw, merging the group with the balance of a lottery holder. Lastly, pick a winner mathematically at random. These actions occur without any interaction from the users. In essence, all you have to do is own a token.

This will be an exciting way to experiment with human nature when it comes to the financial space. Lotto is programmed so that once you launch your first lottery, no one can stop it, not even the lottery team. The lottery continues to recur daily as long as the Ethereum blockchain continues to prosper. Lotto.finance started its lottery by delivering the token via airdrop at zero cost. The only requirement for this was a telegram account. This should be an exciting and smart approach to expanding your community as startups, and it has worked very well. Today, they have more than 5000 subscribers each on Telegram and Twitter, which is quite impressive for a platform launched in February 2021.

Lottery token

As mentioned above, the main component used in this crypto lottery platform is its eponymous token, LOTTO. Having started as an airdrop in early January, this token has seen predominant adoption and an increase in value. With this newly launched token, Lotto seems to have found the perfect combination of a fair and user-friendly lottery approach. Meticulously constructed with over thirty thousand lines of custom-built code, here’s a truly unique and exciting token reveal before our eyes.

According to the latest updates from the developers, they are already setting up plans and strategies to extend this token to Binance’s smart chain to minimize the charges incurred by users in transaction fees while improving availability and making it accessible to more people in the world. cryptography. space. For now, you can buy this token on Uniswap, Hotbit, Catex, and Bilaxy.

The lottery token has a maximum total supply limit of two billion tokens. And, hopefully, the platform should have enough liquidity to handle the considerable amount of growth while offering strong value appreciations and earnings to its current holders. Initially developed as an airdrop, Lotto experienced a rapid appreciation to a value of $ 0.25 before finally stabilizing in a range of roughly $ 0.1 to $ 0.15. Currently, the market capitalization is between $ 200 million and $ 300 million. With the speed at which this token continues to grow and given its usefulness, it could easily rank as one of the top 50 tokens on CMC.

Lotto.finance innovation

Like several other gamification approaches to the crypto and blockchain space, this crypto lottery project has a very significant trend to completely revolutionize and transform the lottery gaming space.

Here are a couple of inferences you could draw by looking at the website.

Make lottery games more fair using blockchain:

Here is an absolutely transparent platform in terms of organizing and running lotteries. Furthermore, it is heading towards 100% decentralization. To be fair in its operation, the platform takes advantage of blockchain technology and smart contracts. By embracing these revolutionary pieces of technology, collecting and disbursing funds, drawing and selecting a winner, and paying the right amount of money to grab the headlines becomes faster and more unbiased.

Ensuring ease of use for all levels

Various blockchain platforms have complex and difficult to navigate platforms. However, this is where lottery finances make a difference. The creators designed it to simplify all the complexities involved in blockchain and lottery games, making it faster, safer, and more fun. Anyone with basic computer skills can comfortably navigate and use this platform. In addition, the only thing that this platform requires is to buy the token; all other processes, from the group to the draw and the selection of winners, are fully automated.

How does it work?

The most exciting feature of this innovation is the main reason everyone is interested in it: the lottery. An even more exciting thing is that you don’t have to do anything; all processes are automated. You only need to get lottery chips. Currently, the platform makes drawings once a week. Considering the frequency of drawing, we think that as time goes by, they could increase it twice a week to improve the frequency of play.

The first step you should take after linking your wallet to this platform is to buy a lottery, which could be your last. For each draw, the system automatically withdraws the respective Lotto amount from your balance and enters it into the lottery. So all you have to do after this is sit back and enjoy how the games unfold.

According to the website, lottery activity will soon be twice a week – Friday and Tuesday, all at 8pm EST. Instead of 10, this activity will run the lottery function that requires 5 LOTS from all your users, loaded from their balances, to pool these tokens and randomly distribute them to one lucky user. Again, the user does not have to do anything: sit back, relax and watch.

After each draw, the disbursement of the winnings to the lucky winners is made through their address, which they publicly display. Taking into account the current value of the token, the last two winners got roughly the equivalent of 2000 USD of LOTTO. The increase in the value of this token depends on the registration of new users. And I hope these numbers continue to grow each week as new users sign up and the token increases in value.

Anyone in the contract can call the drawing with a simple ‘startGame ()’ command. The compilation of the LOTTO code is in such a way that it makes it completely random and furthermore, smart contracts are immutable. Smart contracts and drawings will continue to work forever. This will allow this exciting project to become one of the largest lottery platforms, not only in the crypto space but also in the world at large.

Why Lotto.finance?

Fairness and fairness are the two characteristics that are lacking in most lottery projects today. And as mentioned above, this is one of the problems that Lotto aims to correct. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, you can be sure that the winners will get 100% of their winnings. Considering its ticket prices, it is quite a bit lower compared to its competitors.

With information from the official Lotto website, we believe there are plans to develop the fundamental features of the platform and extend it to more code bases in addition to the Ethereum smart chain and Binance. Very soon, this exciting innovation will be open to all.

Starting with Lotto

If you are looking to get started with this platform, you may want to take a closer look at its benefits, features, and how you can participate in its activities. This trusted lottery platform is indeed one that you will want to take a closer look at and see how it can help you in the blockchain and crypto space. Get LOTTO tokens, wait for the lottery, and keep checking your wallet. Very easy!

With the pace of its development, Lotto.finance could eventually transform into an ecosystem of lottery-based games that allows its token holders to participate passively or passively in lotteries and increase the value of their assets.

Due to its widespread adoption, it appears that this project has a promising future. The community and social media channels are growing daily at a decent rate. As of today, the Telegram and Twitter pages have more than 5,000 subscribers and followers, respectively.

You can stay up-to-date with Lotto.finance on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Medium, or Reddit.