The world will not comply with the Paris Accords

There is a 40% chance that the world will reach such a high temperature in the next five years that it exceeds the temperature limit that was set in the Paris Agreement, according to a new report.

The new forecast of the World Meteorological Organization for the next few years he also estimates a 90% chance that the world will set another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic continues to generate much more dangerous hurricanes.

The future climate and drought

For this year, meteorologists say that much of the land in the Northern Hemisphere will be warmer than recent decades and that the drought in the southwestern United States will continue.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of keeping warming to a few tenths of a degree more from now.

However, the report said there is a 40% chance that at least one of the next five years will be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than in pre-industrial times, the stricter of the two Paris targets.

The doubling of the odds is due to improvements in technology showing that “it’s actually gotten hotter than we thought“, Especially in poorly monitored polar regions, said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the UK’s Met Center who helped with forecasting.

“It is a warning that we must take strong action,” Hermanson said. (With information from agencies)