In a ceremony titled “United States,” Joseph Robinette Biden, 78 years old, takes the reins of the White House between strong security measures. The streets of the American capital will be patrolled by 25,000 soldiers of the National Guard. This broad device is well motivated after the riot at the Capitol sparked by a crowd of supporters of Donald trump. The world welcomes Biden with hope at America’s most difficult moment since the Kennedy assassination.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people, a chapter for wound healing and for a united America “, said the dean of Delaware State University Tony allen, who is the main person in charge of the ceremony this Wednesday. . “The time has come for us to turn the page in this age of division,” has assured.

Trump supporters

Although the atmosphere is optimistic, yesterday afternoon, a few hours before the ceremony begins, two of the soldiers of the National Guard, that they were going to ensure the safety of Joe Biden and the vice president Kamala harris, were fired by links with far-right militiasAccording to local press reports, and the 25,000 soldiers of the National Guard had to be subjected to a new review, carried out by the Army and the FBI, for fear of infiltration by radical elements linked to militias and armed groups that participated in the invasion of the Capitol. Sign up for our newsletter