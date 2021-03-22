The world voted for Schwarzenegger to be the human leader in an alien invasion

In dozens of films we have spent extraterrestrial creatures trying to take over planet Earth and make slaves or exterminate the human race, so immediately a resistance is formed, which obviously needs a leader and for many there would be no one better than Arnold Schwarzenegger in the event of an eventual foreign invasion.

Arnold already stopped a lift of the machines in Terminator, wiped out a sidereal invader in Predator and he has faced threats of all kinds in his films, and as if that were not enough, he was a leader of California, little that is not easy, among many other things, so in an inquiry in the United Kingdom by UFO Week, this hero was in fact selected as the ideal candidate to free the planet from aliens.

This portal asked who would be the right person to lead the human forces in the event of an invasion of beings from another planet and put an inventory of 20 celebrities for the manifesto to choose the one they consider the best. The winner was Arnold. Starting in the 1970s, he became renowned for his incredible musculature. Additionally, from bodybuilding events he went on to film to become one of the most popular influential heroes of all time.

I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve. https://t.co/RiBtNmWtVi – Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2021

Through his Twitter account, the actor and politician thanked his followers “for putting their faith in me” and as a good hero he declared himself “ready to serve” our planet. Surely you are excited to have been the winner in this controversial poll, since this is an issue that divides opinions, because while some claim that aliens are even among us already, other people consider all theories a whim.

You have to consider that Arnold no longer has the same impressive muscles, because time has left its mark and he is no longer exactly a young man, but his experience was enough to be the best. In the event that all this was current, surely it would need to cause a good army and for that there are candidates like Will Smith, Sigourney Weaver or Harrison Ford, to mention just a few celebrities who have fought against these types of beings. What do you think?