The World – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Fourteen cartoonists and creative teams of different nationalities, including the Spanish Paco Roca and the Mexicans Alberto Chimal and Rulo Valdés, participate in the Batman: The World anthology that collects stories of the superhero in different parts of the world.

Batman: The World will be released simultaneously worldwide on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, four days before the “Batman Day” celebration, which will take place on Saturday, September 18.

The complete anthology will be translated for North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea and Japan.

“Batman has become a true icon of popular culture, known throughout the world,” explained the editor and chief creative officer of DC, Jim Lee, in a statement provided by DC Comic in which he adds that “Batman: The World ”is DC’s way of showing fans everywhere that Batman“ is more than a character, that he is a phenomenon that transcends languages ​​and borders ”.

Mounted on a typical bull-shaped advertising poster and observing the Spanish tourist town of Benidorm (east); this is the image shown by DC Comics of one of the vignettes in history that the Spanish cartoonist Paco Roca has created for this anthology.

Specifically, the story of the bat man “made in Spain” is made in its entirety (script and drawing) by Roca, who has told Efe that his plot takes place in Benidorm (Alicante), a town where the reader will not face a story of fight against some evil entity, but will know the “most human side” of Bruce Wayne.

“We were commissioned to different cartoonists from all over the world to make a story about Batman that happened in the country of each author, and I was in Spain and I did not know very well what to do, so I have taken it to my land,” he explained the cartoonist, winner of the National Comic Award, on this contribution that he cannot give more information about.

A story that, as he admits, was “difficult” to start since he did not “see” himself making a “super heroic” plot.

As detailed by the publisher, Batman: The World will start with a story created by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo, Global City, a plot where Batman reflects on all the time he has been in Gotham protecting the city and its inhabitants from all kinds of threats. .

A story that marks the starting point of the entire series of stories from Batman’s past and present that are told by, in addition to Roca, the French Mathieu Gabella and Thierry Martin, the Italians Alessandro Bilotta and Nicola Mari, the Germans Benjamin von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant, or the Czechs Stepan Kopriva and Michael Suchánek.

This list of authors is completed with the stories of the Poles Tomasz Kolodziejczak, Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson, the Turks Ertan Ergil and Ethem Onur Bilgiç, the Mexicans Alberto Chimal and Rulo Valdés, the Brazilians Carlos Estefan and Pedro Mauro, the Koreans Inpyo Jeon , Jae-kwan Park and Kim Jung Gi, the Chinese Xu Xiadong, Lu Xiaotong, Qiu Kun and Yi Nan, the Russians Kirill Kutuzov, Egor Prutov and Natalia Zaidova; and the Japanese Okadaya Yuichi.

Each international edition of Batman: The World will also have its own cover, created by the local creative team.

