In the future, the world will not remember the COVID-19 pandemic due to the health challenges that were presented to companies, individuals and governments. While these challenges cannot be underestimated, what will truly go down in history will be the enormous transformation of industries and consumer habits. While there are several widespread changes across multiple sectors, there are very specific features for some of the more interesting sectors:

The role of the media in the midst of the pandemic

An interesting feature of the health crisis is that many communication channels benefited from a sudden avalanche of new users. This is not an unexpected phenomenon. With more time available to all audiences, following the “Great Enclosure” of the pandemic, there was a renewed interest in consuming content. How did brands and publishers deal with this phenomenon? More importantly, how will it affect them in the future?

The time for esports has arrived

Until a few months ago, the term esports made reference to a relatively limited niche. Not only were few people who were fans of competitive video games. There were also few brands that considered it an interesting advertising market. But when the pandemic canceled sports events, this entertainment filled the empty spaces. However, the most important question remains: Is it a consistent phenomenon or something temporary?

Creativity and advertising in the pandemic

If anything can be said about the communication of the brands at the start of the contingency, it is that it was very homogeneous. Sometimes it seemed that all companies replicated practically the same message over and over again. In large part, this phenomenon responds to the fact that agencies and companies were still seeking to reorganize and adapt to the pandemic. Now that this health crisis is already part of the new normal, how is the advertising environment looming?

