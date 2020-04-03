Google Trends, the tool of the North American company that allows to analyze search trends, reflects significant growth in “good news” searches after the expansion of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain, Mexico, the United States and other European countries.

In the case of Spain, the search curve began to climb during the first week of March, when coronavirus cases multiplied in the country. The Google Trends data also show greater interest in this type of search in Navarra, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid.

Something similar has happened in the United States. The search curve corresponding to the words “good news” began to ascend during the first two weeks of March. The state that has shown the most interest in this search term has been Vermont, followed by New Hampshire.

Regarding Mexico, the Google Trends curve also reflects a progressive rise in the search for “good news”Although this started even earlier than in Spain and the United States. It is probable, therefore, that the increase in this type of search between the months of January and March was not only conditioned by the expansion of the coronavirus, as it does seem to have happened in Spain and the United States.

In other countries on the European continent, such as Italy, the United Kingdom and France, the situation is also similar, as can be seen in the data collected by Google over the last few months. In the case of Italy, it can be seen how the search for this type of news has fallen slightly after reaching its maximum peak in the week of March 15.

