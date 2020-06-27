© Photo: Mariana Suarez (.)

The record lightning bolt fell on March 4, 2019.

The World Meteorological Organization, also known as WMO, has announced that the new record holder for the longest recorded duration in history for a single lightning strike fell in Argentina, and lasted no less than 16.73 seconds.

The organization has established this in a new report. This lightning bolt struck on March 4, 2019, and is the first time that one of these phenomena has been recorded with such an exorbitant duration. In fact, the previous record was held by a lightning strike that struck France on August 30, 2012, which lasted 7.74 seconds, less than half the length of the Argentine lightning strike.

A WMO expert committee has set two new world records: the longest range and longest duration ever recorded for a single lightning strike in #Brazil and #Argentina respectively.https: //t.co/7NSm53nfBp pic.twitter. com / bgOi50ekmg – World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) June 25, 2020

WMO also set a new world record for the longest scope of a single ray. This also happened in Latin America, specifically, it fell on October 31, 2018 in southern Brazil, and had a range of no less than 709 kilometers. These measurements and records were made using a new satellite technology. The previous record for the longest range of lightning was set by one that fell in Oklahoma, United States, and had a range of 312 kilometers.

“These are extraordinary records of unique lightning events. […] They are living measurements of what nature is capable of [de hacer], and the scientific progress to be able to carry out these evaluations ”, said a WMO spokesperson. This type of records and studies will help to obtain very valuable information on meteorology, of interest to security, science and infrastructure. On the other hand, NASA ensures that the best place to photograph lightning or lightning is also in Latin America. [Organización Meteorológica Mundial vía Washington Post / USA Today]

