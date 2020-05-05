WRC promoters have yet to say ‘this mouth is mine’, nor have they hinted at how the season will resume. The issue of rallies is much more complicated than that of circuits from a logistical and organizational point of view, especially since it is about isolating a large territory, not the few hectares of a circuit.

The Safari Rally is already canceled due to lack of official confirmation and the same happens with New Zealand. In this case, the track is much stronger: the federation of that country has decided to suspend the entire national championship, that is, resign from the activity. And also in Australia and New Zealand restrictions are announced on the arrival of outsiders to the ocean continent.

Not running in Kenya and New Zealand has a great advantage for the teams – all three of the World Cup’s official teams are in Europe – from the point of view of saving costs, something crucial in the current days, and the implicit risk of large displacements. In addition, in the case of New Zealand it would open a gap to review some of the delayed European tests, much easier to face in logistics.

And above all, considering that there are only eight official cars and the rest of the usual ones are private, in lower categories and with a reduced budget, focusing on Europe is logical and reasonable.

The only extra-European race that has certain appearances of being able to compete is the Rally of Japan. There are two reasons for this: it takes place in November, as the end of the Championship and in Japan there are means, but above all Toyota He wants to have a World Cup rally at home. The Japanese brand is a must for the category and is not very happy with the test suspension, when it was halfway through the process of developing a new car for next year.

There is still time. Everything indicates that the Finland rally, in early August, will be the first of the second part of the season, so there is still time, say until mid-June, to make a decision.

