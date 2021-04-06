The World Padel Tour 2021 starts in Madrid

04/06/2021 at 3:23 PM CEST

EFE

The World Paddle Tour 2021 made its debut this Tuesday with the presentation in front of the facade of the Royal Palace of the Adeslas Madrid Open with the intervention of some of those who will compete, such as Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay and Fernando Belasteguín and Sanyo gutierrez.

The first appointment of the calendar will be held at the Wizink Center in Madrid, where the aforementioned pairs will debut and the pair that leads the ranking formed by Alejandro Galán and Juan Lebron or the one that integrates Marta Marrero and Marta Ortega.

After the dispute between the men’s and women’s qualifiers, the Madrid venue will host the competition until next day 11, with reduced capacity and all the required sanitary measures, and the round of 32 finals scheduled for tomorrow.

After the first meeting of the season in Madrid, the circuit will move to Alicante to host the second competition from the 18th to the 25th of this month.