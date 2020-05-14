Washington, United States.

The planet is about to exceed the threshold of 300,000 dead for him coronavirus, amidst tensions in the race to achieve a vaccine and the renewed attacks this Thursday by the American president Donald trump against China.

In the middle of the electoral year, Trump assured in a television interview that he does not rule out “breaking all relations” with China, which he accuses of having hidden key details of the outbreak of coronavirus in December, which they believed could have prevented the death of hundreds of thousands of people.

“Right now I don’t want to talk to him,” Trump said, referring to President Xi Jinping.

“There are many things we could do. We could cut off any relationship” with Beijing, he added.

United States, the most affected country in the world with more than 84,000 dead, had previously accused China of trying to spy on their investigators dedicated to fighting the new coronavirus.

WORLD BALANCE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

The global balance of the pandemic at 19:00 GMT this Thursday, according to an . balance based on official data, was 299,638 deaths and 4,395,790 cases of infections.

The world has embarked with great apprehension and nerves on the path of lack of confidence, and the most affected countries fear first of all a second wave of infections.

All countries dream of a vaccine to end the pandemic.

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi sparked outrage by announcing that if it found the vaccine it would first distribute it in the United States, whose government went ahead and associated with the costly and risky investigations.

“The efforts made in recent months show the need for this vaccine to be a global public good, outside the laws of the market,” protested French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The virus is a global virus,” added the European Commission.

“The goal is for this vaccine to be available at the same time in the United States, in France and in Europe in the same way,” said the director of Sanofi in France, Olivier Bogillot.

The US is the epicenter of the coronavirus.Photo: .

But in practice, it will only be possible “if Europeans work as fast as Americans,” added Bogillot.

Currently, there are more than 100 projects and a dozen clinical trials are being carried out.

– “It may never go away” –

But the arrival of a vaccine within a year is an “optimistic” forecast, estimated the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The coronavirus It is a challenge that knows no borders, and humanity may have to learn to live with it, recalled the World Health Organization (WHO).

COVID-19, AN ENDEMIC VIRUS

“This virus can become endemic in our communities, it may never go away,” said Michael Ryan, the institution’s director of health emergencies.

The nervousness also returned to China: in Wuhan, where the COVID-19, the authorities ordered new massive detection tests before the appearance of new cases.

“It is a good thing. It is a way of being responsible towards others and towards oneself,” a 40-year-old man explained to . after completing the process for the second time in ten days.

Reopening of the beaches in Los Angeles

Despite doubts, and while scientists work against the clock, governments acknowledge that they are obliged to revive their economies.

Japan announced that it was lifting the state of emergency in most regions of the archipelago, although it remained in the Tokyo and Osaka agglomerations.

In Europe, where the pandemic is fueling more than 162,000 deadMost of the countries began a de-escalation of confinement.

The soccer championship in Germany will resume behind closed doors this Saturday, and it could be that the British, Spanish and Italians will do the same soon.

In the United States, Los Angeles’ beaches, closed for six weeks, have reopened without people being able to lay down their towels or play a game of volleyball. The use of a mask was declared mandatory in the city.

The COVID-19 It is gaining ground and causing nervousness in the most affected countries in Latin America.

No country “is causing as much damage to itself as Brazil, an institutional havoc was already occurring, but now it has reached the limits of folly, it is leading the country to chaos,” said the vice president of that country, Hamilton Mourao, on Thursday. an article in the daily Estadao de S. Paulo.

CORONAVIRUSES IN BRAZIL

Brazil is the country most affected by the pandemic in the region with more than 13,000 deaths.

In Africa, the pandemic has not wreaked as much havoc as feared and has left less than 2,500 dead. But there are more and more indications that this figure is much lower than the real one.

The significant increase in unexplained deaths in northern Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, raises fears of a large spread of the coronavirus in this region, one of the poorest in the world.

The “new poor” in Italy

Economically, Australia announced that almost 600,000 people were unemployed in April due to confinement, the highest number in more than four decades.

For its part, Germany announced that this year about 100 billion euros will stop entering public coffers due to the crisis, the worst in the world since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Millions of people who have seen their incomes evaporate overnight have had to turn to food aid.

In the United States, a third of the unemployed cannot pay their bills, according to an official survey. In Cuba, a third of private businesses are threatened by the crisis.

In Italy, the first epicenter of the pandemic in Europe and which already numbers more than 30,000 deaths, the economic slowdown is leaving many “new poor”.

This is the case of “Ana”, a woman from Rome who worked in cleaning and after losing her income, she crosses the whole city in search of a package of food distributed by a charitable association.

“I come here from time to time, when the situation becomes difficult. I am ashamed,” murmurs this woman.

