The world of sports, overturned with Tiger Woods

02/24/2021

Act. At 10:53 CET

After the serious accident suffered by Tiger Woods this Tuesday in Los Angeles, many have been the athletes who have wanted to send him messages of encouragement. World champions as the swimmer Michael Phelps, the skier Lindsey vonn or the boxer Mike tyson They wanted to show their full support for the North American golfer, number one in the world for 683 consecutive weeks and five times winner of the Augusta Masters, three of the United States Open and another three of the British Open.

“I’m praying for Tiger Woods right now”, public Lindsey vonn on her Twitter profile, concerned about Woods’ health after his accident. Mike tyson He sent him a message of strength with these words: “Fight, Tiger Woods, as the great champion that you are for your children and for the world. Love and prayers”the boxer pointed out. While, Michael Phelps He also wanted to convey his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

The world of golf also wanted to show its support for the American athlete. From the PGA Tour they wanted to wish him a speedy recovery, something that the European circuit also did. The president of the Masters, Fred ridley, noted that “Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family. The news of his accident hurts us all. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.”, He said.

His rivals also wanted to say a few words to support him. His compatriot Justin Thomas or the Spaniard Jon rahm they gave him all their encouragement after the accident. “I’m sad. I can’t believe it. All I know is that he’s had an accident and is in the hospital. I hope he recovers and can see him on the golf course soon. I know he recently underwent another surgery, so I hope not. greater damage has been done “Rahm commented after learning of the event.

Jack Nicklaus, The one who is considered one of the best golfers in history, showed his concern and sent him all his support. “Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.”, asked his community of followers. Meanwhile, the American golfer Phil Mickelson He regretted this difficult time for himself and his family. “We all hope and pray for his speedy and full recovery.”.

On the morning of Tuesday and at approximately 7:00 a.m. in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods was involved in a traffic accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, a town near the Californian city. Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, explained that “Everything indicates that I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents.Villanueva said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods underwent emergency surgery performed by specialists in orthopedic trauma, explained the medical director of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Anish mahajan. Subsequently, Woods’ team claimed that he is “awake, receptive and recovering in his hospital room”.