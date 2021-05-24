The world of music and politics says goodbye to Cristóbal Halffter, “renovator” of the scene in Spain

MADRID, May 24. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Institutions, politicians and music representatives have fired the recently deceased composer Christopher Halffter, whom they consider one of the “renovedarors and a reference” of the music scene in Spain.

“He has left us a genius of music. Composer and conductor, Cristóbal Halffter from Leon dedicated his life to this art. He worked in the field of experimentation, opened the Spanish music scene to new languages ​​and sounds and was awarded the National Music Prize in 1989 “, said the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

For his part, the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, conveyed his condolences to the orchestra director’s family and friends. “We started the week sad about this loss. Halffter was awarded the National Music Prize in 1989 and one of the main architects of the musical renewal of Spain“They have transferred from the Ministry.

The Royal Theatre, through its general director, Ignacio García-Belenguer, has sent “a fond memory“to the relatives, highlighting the world premiere of ‘Don Quixote’ that the theater hosted in February 2020 by the hand of Halffter.” We all have that moment in our memory, “he remarked.

For his part, Zarzuela Theater has called the conductor “music.” “His language is essential to understand the creative paths of the last 70 years. Thank you, teacher, therefore. We still have the greatness of the necessary men,” he pointed out on social networks.

From the INAEM they have been “sad” for the loss of Cristóbal Halffter, composer “essential in the history” of Spain. “Renovating, genuine and unequivocal regarding the one we pay tribute to this season at the Focus Festival of the National Orchestra. DEP, maestro“, they have indicated.

The Instituto Cervantes has also fired Halffter “with sadness”, whom they consider to be an “essential figure” in Spanish music. In fact, they have remembered an act in 2009 with the composer, who was the first musician to deposit a legacy in the Institute’s Box of Letters.

Likewise, the National Center for Musical Diffusion (CNDM) has honored Halffter’s memory with a message describing him as “great composer, renovator and essential reference in the history of Spanish music“, also recalling the collaboration of” long years “with the musician.

The SGAE has also conveyed its “deepest condolences” to those close to Halffter, a musician “exceptional that devoted his career to new languages ​​in music and that explored brotherhood with other cultural disciplines“.

The National Orchestra and Choir has received “with sadness” the loss of Halffter, author of “a valuable” symphonic and operatic catalog and who was “one of the main architects of the musical renovation in Spain as a prominent member of the Generación del 51 “.

The president of the Board of Trustees of the Prado Museum, Javier Solana, also wanted to recognize the work of “a great master composer and conductor as well as a great modernizer.” Halffter, based in the Leonese town of Villafranca del Bierzo, lost his life this morning.

“In love with Castilla y León and Villafranca del Bierzo. He leaves us in body, but leaves us the eternal soul of his music“, assures the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, in his personal Twitter account in which he echoes the news of the composer’s death and in which he expresses his condolences.

Fernández Mañueco recalls in this message that the “maestro” Cristóbal Halffter has been one of the most outstanding composers and conductors of contemporary Spanish symphonic music.