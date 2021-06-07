the world of MMA reacts to combat

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul ended in a good show dominated by “Money”. What does the MMA community think? Different members of the world of mixed martial arts have spoken.

It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $ 20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 – Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

“It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) has made $ 20 million in an exhibition boxing match. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? ”.

Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd. – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

“Hats off to Logan Paul. He went to eight rounds with the best fighter in history. It doesn’t say anything too good about Floyd. “

Once it gets to a certain point of “skill”, size makes a huge difference. I thought Floyd would get a couple KDs and then the KO. But once they were in there you see the size difference and Paul being able to tie him up once in range with Floyd to use his long arms. – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 7, 2021

“Once you get to a certain ‘skill point, size makes a big difference. I thought Floyd would get a couple of knockdowns and then the KO. But once they were there, you see the difference in size and you see that Paul can catch it with his arms. “

“I am impressed by how Floyd Mayweather always maintains his composure.”

Floyd didn’t lose but Logan definitely made the best of this opportunity / shit show – Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 7, 2021

– Say what you want, but it was a great victory for Logan.

– Floyd didn’t lose but Logan definitely made the best of this opportunity / show crap.

“Beast! The best of all time”.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul met expectations. A boxing show that is not a true fight between one of the greatest and a youtuber in which both come out winning for the tremendous amount of money they receive.

