Major Hollywood studios as well as the Hollywood Academy and various celebrities from the entertainment world have condemned racism in the United States and have shown their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The statements and demonstrations against cases of police brutality against African American citizens, resurrected after the death ofGeorge Floydat the hands of a police officer a week ago, they followed one another in a joint call for solidarity and condemnation of violence.

The Netflix platform has assured that “to remain silent is to be an accomplice”. “We have a platform and an obligation that our black employees, creators and talents can speak,” he said. For its part, YouTube, owned by Google, has positioned itself in “solidarity against racism and violence.”

Even Disney, a company that has traditionally avoided ruling on current or political issues, has also joined the convictions with a forceful statement: “We are against racism. We are for inclusion. We must unite to speak.” Beyoncé, John Boyega, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lana del Rey have been some of the celebrities who have joined the wave of outrage.

The world of cinema has been done by Natalie Portman, Ana de Armas, Timotheé Chalamet, Orlando Bloom, Emma Watson, Tom Holland, Sharon Stone, Kate del Castillo or Patricia Arquette, at the international level. And Aura Garrido, Emma Suárez, Bárbara Lennie, Paco León, Maribel Verdú, Juan Antonio Bayona or Quim Gutiérrez, in the national.

The main record labels Warner Music Group, Universal Music, Capitol Records, Sony Music, Interscope and its subsidiaries in both Spain and Latin America have joined.

Alejandro Sanz wrote: “It hurts to see a country suffering from race issues. I trust in a future where we can all work together to overcome this hatred.”

And singer Katy Perry notes, “I’m going to work hard to make sure this world is a fairer place for every child,” the post concluded.

The Spanish writers Máximo Huerta, Blue Jeans, Dolores Redondo, Javier Castillo, Elvira Sastre, Mónica Carrillo or Sandra Barneda have also expressed their pain at the death of the African American and are calling for justice and an end to racism. The novelist and poetSiri Hustvedt(2019 “Princess of Asturias” award for Literature) denounces violence by the police and accuses Trump of abuse of power: “That man is a monster for the collective.”

The fashion world has also shown its dismay, from Burberry’s creative director Riccardo Tisci, to houses like Valentino and Versace or the German sportswear firm Adidas.

Carolina Herrera has chained in its social networks on a black background a phrase by Nelson Mandela with another by Martin Luther King. And Victoria Beckham has shown her deep shock. On his Instagram account, Dior stated that he does not tolerate “any form of discrimination.”

