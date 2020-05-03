New Delhi.- The Indian film actor Irrfan Khan, known worldwide for his roles in “The Life of Pi” or “Slumdog Millionaire”, died this Wednesday at the age of 53 in the city of Bombay, a mecca of industry Bollywood film.

“Surrounded by love and his family he was going through, he left us to go to heaven leaving a true legacy. We pray for him and hope that he is at peace,” Khan’s family said in a statement.

The actor, who rose to stardom in Indian cinema and built a solid international career, revealed two years ago that he suffered from a neuroendocrine tumor, a very rare type of cancer.

Khan had been hospitalized this week in a Bombay hospital to be treated for a colon infection.

“Irrfan had a strong spirit, he is someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him,” added the actor’s family, which debuted in 1988 with the iconic Mira Nair film “Salaam Bombay. “

Khan appeared in internationally produced films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “The Life of Pi” (2012), “Jurassic World” (2015), or “Inferno” (2016), in addition to starring in dozens of Bollywood movies such as “Maqbool” (2003), “The Lunchbox” (2013), “Haider” (2014), “Piku” (2015) or “Hindi Medium” (2017).

Her last appearance, released a few days before the confinement in India established on March 25 on the occasion of the coronavirus, was in “Angrezi Medium”, a film that tells the misadventures of an Indian businessman to get his daughter to fulfill her dream of study in London.

The Bollywood world and Indian politicians paid tribute to the iconic actor and expressed their condolences on social media.

“My dear friend Irfaan (sic), you fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you … we will meet again,” said Indian film director Shoojit Sircar on Twitter, who directed Khan on “Piku.”

.