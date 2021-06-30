The world must eliminate 1 billion tons of CO2 by 2025 to meet the climate goal: study

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Jun 29 (.) – Projects under development will remove just a fraction of the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air that must be removed by 2025 to meet the Paris global climate target and prevent catastrophic warming, according to a study.

More than 190 countries signed the Paris agreement designed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but despite promises of big cuts in emissions, many scientists believe technologies will be needed to reach the goal.

“Without actions to deliver one gigaton (Gt) of negative emissions globally by 2025, keeping global warming within the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 ° C will be impossible,” said the Coalition for Negative Emissions report. (CNE) and consulting firm McKinsey.

Countries will need to remove 1 billion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere by 2025, if the Paris target is missed, and more than 1 billion annually thereafter.

The current pipeline of projects under development could remove only about 150 million tons of CO2 by 2025, well below what is needed, according to the report.

Negative emissions projects include bioenergy with technology to capture and store carbon emissions, and technology to directly capture and store emissions from the air and natural climate solutions.

Currently, abatement technology is expensive and, although many countries have initiatives to price CO2 emissions, the prices are too low to encourage new projects.

