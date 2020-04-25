The days of the German leader in politics have been over for years, but the pandemic has been giving her a wave of admiration, above all internationally, with praise for her communication skills and for “defusing hysteria”. lame duck “politicians who will not run for a new term: they are considered weakened, their political half-life is calculable. And for years, observers have been putting German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in that category.

In ruins of Binnish, Syria, painter honored Merkel in March

Repeatedly – after the poor performance of its Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the 2017 legislative elections; when she surrendered the position of party chief in 2018; or in the face of the diverse onslaughts of her former competitor Friedrich Merz for political leadership in 2018 and 2020 – critics have taken Merkel’s political days for granted. And, two years ago, in a confidential conversation, even “Merkelians” of the Parliament said that she would withdraw from the scene in mid-2019.

Nothing like that: she continues to rule. Like a beetle: reliable, without frills, somewhat hard in curves.

At the moment, Christian Democratic politics celebrates a triumph of popularity as it has not been seen for years – nationally and, even more, internationally. “The media here in Israel sees her as one of the strongest leading personalities in the world,” says Amichai Stein, a public law correspondent for TV Kan.

Israel pays much attention to Germany, the journalist tells DW. And in the face of the coronavirus crisis, Merkel is seen as a leader figure “who manages to make the situation understandable and explain it clearly to citizens”.

Such Israeli journalistic advertising coincides with comments from the world press, political assessments and voices on social media. For many DW journalists, who are well acquainted with the praise and criticism of Germany, the respect Merkel receives these days.

In March, the New Zealand Herald made the headline: “Germany’s leadership shines in the crisis, even losing power”. For the New Zealand newspaper, Germany and its head of government were among the “winners”, setting an “example” with its strategy in the fight against the pandemic.

From Africa, two comments on social media: Philbert Jonathan Kyenshambi, from Tanzania, tweeted that Merkel “recognized the signs of the times in the fight against the corona”. And Alistide Elias Byamungu wrote: “Congratulations, Chancellor Angela Merkel!”

A recent commentary in Clarín, Argentina’s most widely read newspaper, turns out to be a true hymn of praise that also says a lot about Latin American politicians. Referring to “65-year-old physicist, daughter of a Lutheran pastor and Latin teacher” and raised in East Germany, commentator Ricardo Roa admires that, even after 15 years at the helm of a powerhouse, she behave “like a normal person”.

In the midst of the covid-19 crisis, Merkel counts among “the very few” politicians around the world who “do not save themselves, but lead,” he continues. “She communicates with scientific rigor. She transmits calm. She disarms hysteria.”

Roa coined the term “Merkelina”, which would be the “other medicine”, alongside concrete measures, such as coordination and interconnection of all political steps, a “modesty and determination” of the political leadership, “in which one tries to solve the problems instead of taking political advantage of the problems “. For the Argentine journalist, Merkel is “a true leadership personality”.

Praises hide criticism of Trump and company

In Germany, some people even take this kind of praise badly, after 15 years of Merkel, because he emphasizes less the political struggle than the leadership in the crisis. And such praise also reveals how this type of leadership has become a rare item on the international stage.

That goes for both the United States and the United Kingdom. Anyone who reads the current editions of The Atlantic, Forbes or The New York Times comes across praises to Merkel in which criticism of Donald Trump is embedded. “The German head of government has been using her characteristic rationality for weeks, coupled with an atypical sentimentality,” says a long article in The Atlantic.

Although the UK stories are not that sweet, a colleague recounts how, in practically every government press conference in London, journalists ask why British politicians do not follow Germany’s example.

Strictly speaking, however, Germany is already practically living in a post-Merkel era. Almost no one remembered when, before Easter, it was 20 years since she took over the leadership of CDU. It was thanks to the covid-19 pandemic that Merkel reached the highest level of popular satisfaction since 2017, in the Deutschlandtrend survey of ARD TV – combining with the strong television presence of conservative politics as a crisis manager.

Pleasing Greeks and Trojans

To what is this almost universal respect due? German federal deputy Andreas Nick, also vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the European Council in Strasbourg, to which almost 50 countries belong, comments: “Unlike many of us [na Alemanha], after 15 years, international observers and colleagues from other parliaments note Angela Merkel’s particular style of decision and leadership much more keenly. “

A factor in this positive appreciation is the contrast with the national experiences of each observer, and “Merkel’s approach is as pragmatic as it is objective, but always checking analytically and reflecting carefully, with Protestant sobriety and with a refreshing lack of vanity”.

After all, adds the conservative deputy, she is a trained scientist, with life experience in “the collapse of an ideological system too secure” – the East German communist regime – and, not least: she is a woman. Of course: Nick is a Christian Democrat, a supporter of Merkel’s political course, what else could he say?

However, also on the other side of the political spectrum, respect is expressed for the course of the Federal Chancellor. The Thuringian governor, Bodo Ramelow, was possibly the politician of the Left party who had the most contact with Merkel during the coronavirus crisis, in repeated videoconferences.

Like all state governments, the German federal government is acting “as a crisis manager and communicator”, recognizes Ramelow. He considers the Federal Chancellor’s way of acting “beneficially calm and objective, which is shown especially in the well-structured video and telephone conferences”. And that brings some relaxation to conversations, which are actually very complex.

Although Merkel has not spared criticism of the state government’s procedure, Ramelow takes her observations seriously, “because in these times the question is really to act together.” In a world that “went totally crazy” due to the pandemic, where politics must take care to contain the danger and provide concrete solutions for help, the leftist says he really prefers to have, “as a first woman in the State, a quiet scientist, than men who are involved. to important ones who, being populists, dangerously ignore the facts “.

The post-Merkel era

In all the weeks of the crisis, Merkel has never appeared in a health mask, at least not in public, and perhaps she has never been so political and scientist as she is now. References to verifications, proofs and assumptions, that analytical look always on ahead, are the kind of things that, in other circumstances, also irritate and make Germans sleepy.

In a world without coronavirus, this Saturday (25/04) the future replacement – this time, a man – of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel’s successor in the presidency of the CDU, would be elected. And again the commentators would have disputed the countdown to the days of the Federal Chancellor.

None of this is worth more. The new Christian Democratic leadership is now due to be voted on in December. And as head of government, on July 1, Merkel assumes her next and, in the current circumstances, the most difficult position, as Germany takes over the rotating presidency of the European Council.

A year ago, there were many conservative Christian politicians speculating whether, before this task at the European Union level, Merkel would not be replaced – or even overthrown – or if she would be resistant to remain in office. It is now very likely that his tenure as head of government will be welcomed by the majority.

Despite all the current euphoria, many are already aiming for what will become after Merkel. The most recent Sunday Times article on coronavirus in Germany, strictly speaking, was no longer a story about the prime minister. The photo shows her next to the Bavarian governor, Markus Söder, with the words: “Kaiser [imperador] of the corona fires in the race for the succession of Angela Merkel. “

And Tel Aviv’s Amichai Stein also sees the post-Merkel era, noting that, in addition to the ability to “explain the situation in a clear and understandable way”, “the other reason for this international attention is that it is not yet known who will replace it “. And that is an issue that will remain open for a long time.

