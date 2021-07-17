07/17/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

Science has long warned that temperature rise should be limited to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Because overcoming that border entails the risk of suffering a planetary calamity. Limiting the rise in global temperature is already a “matter of survival”. Because “the world is running out of time to stop climate change & rdquor ;, the United Nations (UN) has warned.

Limiting the increase in global temperature to below two degrees Celsius, as established in the Paris Agreement, is “a a matter of life and death for climate vulnerable countries that they are on the front line of the crisis & rdquor ;, has assured the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

Speaking at the first Climate Vulnerable Countries Financing Summit, made up of 48 nations systematically exposed to climate-related disasters, Guterres noted that guarantees are needed that the financial and technical support will be available to face this delicate situation.

“To rebuild trust, developed countries must now clarify how they are going to effectively deliver $ 100 billion a year in climate finance to the developing world, as promised more than a decade ago & rdquor ;, Guterres said.

The top UN leader said that for the “world to recover”, to reestablish cooperation between governments and overcome the pandemic in a “climate-resistant” manner, the most vulnerable countries have to receive adequate support.

Climate finance targets

Guterres demanded a “clear plan & rdquor; to achieve the climate finance targets set for the year 2025. Something that the G20 finance ministers again emphasized on Saturday during the meeting held in Venice by this group, whose members represent countries that account for 66% of the population and 85% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Development finance institutions play “a great role & rdquor; support to countries in the short term, he added. They now have two options: “Either they provide a low carbon and weather resistant recoveryOr they are entrenched in high-carbon investments, which remain the same, and are fossil-fuel intensive, ”Guterres said. “We cannot allow the latter to happen & rdquor ;, he added.

The UN Secretary General stressed that the climate impacts that are currently being registered, with 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, give the world an idea of What’s to Come: “Prolonged Droughts, Intensified and Extreme Weather Events, and Horrific Floods & rdquor;.

The UN official stressed that only 21% of climate finance goes to adaptation and resilience, and that there should be a “balanced allocation & rdquor; for both adaptation and mitigation.

According to UN estimates, the current costs of adapting to the climate emergency for developing countries amount to $ 70 billion a year, and could rise to $ 300 billion a year by 2030.

Help developing countries

“I call for 50% of global climate finance from developed countries and multilateral development banks to go towards adaptation and resilience in developing countries. And we must make access to climate finance easier and faster, ”he insisted.

The UN chief also welcomed a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealing that about 23,000 lives could be saved per year –With potential benefits of at least 162,000 million dollars annually– by improving weather forecasts, early warning systems and climate information, known as hydrometry.

On the occasion of the publication of the first report on hydrometric deficiencies, Guterres affirmed that these services are essential to increase resilience in the face of climate change.

He noted that small island developing states and least developed countries, where large gaps remain in basic meteorological data, would benefit the most from improved services.

“Shortcomings affect the quality of forecasts everywhere, especially in the critical weeks and days when anticipatory actions are most necessary,” he said.

Multiple Hazard Early Warning Systems

Multiple Hazard Early Warning SystemsAccording to WMO, investments in multi-hazard early warning systems generate benefits that are worth at least ten times the cost and are vital to increasing resilience to extreme weather events. Currently, only 40% of countries have effective alert systems.

The WMO report outlines the way ahead to reap the benefits of effective weather and climate services. And he points out that to achieve this goal, “a complex company must be undertaken on a local and global scale”.

“Our climate is changing rapidly. The previous decade was the warmest on record. The global average temperature is approximately 1.2 ° C above pre-industrial values. Y we are a long way from reducing global greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst effects of climate change and limit the increase in temperature to less than 1.5 ° C, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, “warned the Secretary General of the WMO, Professor Petteri Taalas, in tune with Guterres’ demonstrations.

