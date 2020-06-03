Madrid, Jun 3 . .- Juan Carlos I in a container, Pope Benedict among ISIS terrorists, immigrants and their suitcases and now the health workers who are fighting the coronavirus. Cristóbal Toral, who turned 80 years old during the confinement, gives faith in his paintings of what surrounds him: “the world is of great beauty and cruelty,” he says.

All his works have “intentionality”, social commitment, and for that reason the man from Cádiz could not abstract from what was happening: “I have come out to applaud every afternoon but I have also wanted to leave my testimony of thanks in a work. It is a tribute for work that they have done in complicated circumstances, with lack of means and fighting to save lives, “he explains in an interview with ..

In the watercolor, in greenish and blue colors, health personnel appear carrying a stretcher: “I have tried to reflect the urgency, the speed … and I have surrounded it with clapping hands. On the horizon some blackened clouds appear, those of the future, which is rather dark. “

With more time I would like to do a larger format work, including an oil painting, and make a print run on that subject and donate them to hospitals.

“I like that the works of art are more than just decorative. There always has to be an intention, a social commitment – in 1975 he took to the Sao Paulo Biennial, representing Spain, a work of homage to emigrants. Always I say that the artist is a notary of his time. There must be evidence of this horrible pandemic, just as it happened with the fourteenth century plague. “

He is confined to his studio in Madrid and is looking forward to “this happening” so that he can go to his home in Toledo, where he can do large-scale works.

“I have endured it because painters are used to being locked up and I have worked more than ever because I did not have to go to openings or events. I get up, put on a shirt and pants full of paint and spend my days painting. also to make a very laborious picture, “he reveals.

It is a second version of the oil that he made from the classic painting “Archduke Leopold William in his gallery of paintings in Brussels”, by Teniers the Younger, in which the aristocrat, as proof of his thanks to Felipe IV for how He welcomed him in Spain, he painted himself with his collection behind, a painting that is in the Prado.

Toral has replaced the “Titians”, “Tintorettos” and “Rubens” of the original by works of the 20th and 21st centuries, painted by Picasso, Rothko, Kandinsky or Mondrian, in which he has placed his characteristic suitcases.

“The archduke carries his luggage in a ‘trolley’ and a briefcase similar to that of the ministers where it says ‘Archduke of Austria’,” he describes.

“There are more than 40 pictures of impressive realism behind him. The picture measures 1.45×1.97. It is measured so precisely because it is a commission that goes to Houston and that information had to be put on the export, The first version has a very important German collector “, details.

He has also made another “impressive” watercolor in which there are suitcases again: “In the field I have thousands of suitcases that I buy at auctions at the Barajas airport. I find it somewhat exciting to know who they belonged to, where the owners are, what they were able to carry these suitcases inside … A presence of absence. “

The suitcases, he says, “represent one hundred percent movement; humanity has always been characterized by going from one place to another, by nomadism. Well, what has happened now is a sudden stop to that movement and it really is very Dramatic. In the face of this mysterious, strange and surprising pandemic, it has paralyzed him. “

He lived in a shack from 3 to 18 years old. He accompanied his father, a charcoal burner, in his work with the oaks of the Antequera region and his only world was nature, “without children or anything.”

“He was wild like a rabbit and from there I jumped to the Faculty of Fine Arts. It was very hard,” he recalls.

He laughs when he remembers that “thanks” to having taken to the streets in an astronaut suit when the man first set foot on the moon “he started selling pictures” and becoming famous, but that was born, he says, of genuine interest in the cosmos that he developed in his solitude in the field among stubble looking at the sky.

“The world is very mysterious, complicated and very hard and at the same time very beautiful,” he summarizes.

Concha Barrigós

