During Friday 119 thousand 639 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed throughout the world and 5 thousand 45 deaths

The number of infections of SARS-CoV-2 in the world it approaches 6 millions, adding up to this Friday 5 million 923 thousand 55, while the deaths total 364 thousand 836, according to the Johns Hopkins University (UJH), which collects reports from governments.

During the last day, 119,639 new cases were confirmed throughout the world and 5,445 deaths, while the total number of people recovered in the world reached 2,493,378.

According to the UJH data, so far, the rate of people recovered in all countries it is 42 percent, higher than the case fatality rate which is located at 6.1 percent.

In the United States, the nation hardest hit by the health crisis, the number of people recovered today reached 406,446; however, the number of confirmed infections is one million 745 thousand 930, while the number of deaths is 102 thousand 798.

Today it emerged that the New York City will resume non-essential activities on June 8, after being considered the national epicenter of the health crisis, for concentrating 11 percent of all infections and 20.3 percent of all deaths.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health from Brazil reported for the fourth consecutive day more than a thousand deaths related to COVID-19, so that for 73 days the country has accumulated 27 thousand 878 deaths; likewise, the number of confirmed infections reached 465 thousand 166.

After this latest update, the South American nation is now the fifth nation in the world with the most deaths, surpassing the deaths confirmed by the government of Spain, which reported 27 thousand 121 to the court.

Today the russian government reported 232 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of daily deaths confirmed by authorities since March 1, when the SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks began. The official number of deaths in the country is 4,374, while infections reached 387,623.

The most affected region of the country is Moscow, where 76 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, concentrating 53 percent (2,330) of all deaths from the death. new strain of coronavirus.

UN reiterates food alert in Latin America for COVID-19

The World Food Program of the United Nations Organization (UN) warned on Friday that due to the health crisis derived from COVID-19, the region of Latin America It will quadruple the food insecurity rates reported in 2019, mainly due to job losses and national financial problems.

In this regard, it was highlighted that up to 14 million people could “being pushed into hunger“In this region, which can be seen in the growing cases of citizens who violate home confinements” desperate to get money and food. “

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, based on reports from world governments, the five countries in the region with the most cases total 882,119 SARS-CoV-2 infections, 14.8 percent of all contagions in the world.

With information from Notimex