The world heavyweight title clash Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III has been postponed after positive diagnosis of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – The heavyweight trilogy battle between linear and WBC world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, which was scheduled for Saturday, July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has been postponed after Fury’s positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

The two giants will now face off on Saturday, October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena, resuming one of the great rivalries in the division’s history.

Tickets purchased for July 24 will be accepted for the rescheduled date.

Fury vs. Wilder III are on sale now and can be purchased at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” said Fury. “Make no mistake, I will be back and I will be better than ever. We will fight on October 9th and I am going to knock him out! “

“For this we went to legal arbitration,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He only wanted what was owed to him. He is still ready to claim his world title on October 9. “