“The world hasn’t seen such a striker in years” – Chatri Sityodtong on Rodtang

Tonight, one of the most spectacular figures in combat sports returns when ONE Championship makes its debut on TNT. Rodtang Jitmuangnon (266-45-10) from Thailand faces Australian Danial williams.

Special fighter, liked by the exchange, considered # 1 pound for pound in the discipline of Muay Thai, according to the Thai newspaper “The Nation”. Winning and putting on a great show are just as important to “The Iron Man.”

There are many highlights where we have seen Rodtang expose his chin and receive multiple blows without appearing damage, or spectacular finishes of the elbows or knees. If there is an explosive and unpredictable fighter, it is Rodtang.

Heading for 300 victories as a professionalRodtang is set to debut on American television, and he will have a great opportunity to introduce himself to the new market, and perhaps spark new interest in more exposure to Muay Thai as an industry in North America.

“Sure, I can’t wait for the world to see what Rodtang can do,” he said. Chatri Sityodtong, CEO of ONE Championship, during the previous press conference. “The world hasn’t seen such a striker in years.”

The event of ONE on TNT will be starred by the world clash between the champion Adriano Moraes and considered the best 125 pounds of all time, Demetrious Johnson, who will seek to conquer the Asian continent.

More information: https://www.onefc.com/news/how-to-watch-one-on-tnt-i/