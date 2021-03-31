The World Government Summit announces an exceptional edition of the Best Minister Award

The World Government Summit (WGS) announced an exceptional edition of the Best Minister Award to recognize outstanding leaders from around the world who contributed to humanity and achieved notable achievements during a difficult year after the outbreak of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and President of the World Organization of Government Summits, noted: “Governments around the world have been forced to readjust their priorities and plans to take immediate and timely decisions to follow the pace of change and mitigate the risks and consequences of the pandemic in their societies Governments must now demonstrate agility and resilience in preparing for recovery and future challenges by adopting cutting-edge technology and innovation in all sectors and priority areas “.

He added: “This exceptional edition of the Best Minister Award, organized under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Governor of Dubai, aims to honor outstanding achievements and practices innovative, particularly during an unprecedented and challenging year for humanity. “

The evaluation criteria include the positive economic and social impact, the quantifiable results that the candidate has achieved and the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated in the initiatives or programs implemented.

The evaluation committee will include a group of global experts from international organizations, academia and the private sector, with the support of the World Summit of Governments knowledge partner, Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Launched for the first time at WGS 2016, four ministers from three continents have thus far won the Best Minister Award which recognizes outstanding efforts made by government ministers.

In accordance with the World Summit of Governments commitment to ensure the fairness and credibility of the award, UAE ministers will be excluded from nominations.

