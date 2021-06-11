The world forgets Trump; improves US image with Biden



Donald Trump had a bad international image.

Photo: Michael Reaves / .

Confidence in the United States abroad has improved dramatically with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White Houseaccording to a survey released Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

In the 12 countries analyzed, an average of 75% of respondents said they feel confident in Biden to “do the right thing in international affairs,” compared to 17% who gave the same answer last year, even under Donald Trump. (2017-2021).

“The election of Joe Biden as president has caused a dramatic change in the international image of the United States”says the report, published the same week that Biden made his first visit to Europe, where, among other activities, he met with NATO leaders.

According to the Pew registry, the trust that the rest of the world places in the United States fell to record lows during the Trump presidency: Only 34% of participants said then that they had a positive image of the country compared to 62% in the actuality.

The study has gathered the responses of more than 16,000 people from 12 countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Greece, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Australia. All of them strategic allies of the United States.

In some, such as Sweden and Germany, the difference between the confidence generated by Trump and Biden reaches 70 points, while in Japan and South Korea it is close to 50%.

The 90% of all respondents called Trump arrogant at the beginning of his term, an adjective that only 13% used to describe Biden who, in turn, is considered to have better qualities for the position (77%) than his predecessor (16%).

Traditionally, the countries of Western Europe (Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the Pew classification) show a more favorable inclination to the Democratic leaders, since confidence also registered maximums with Barack Obama (2009-2017) and reached to lows during the end of the presidency of George W. Bush (2001-2009) in the middle of the Iraq War.