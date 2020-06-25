Many rumors and theories were heard regarding The World Ends With You. The legendary RPG developed by Square Enix originally for the Nintendo DS (and which had remastered for mobile devices and for the Nintendo Switch) has behind it a large number of fans waiting for news of this great title. That day has come: ok, it’s not a new title, but if you are anime fans, this news will be to your liking.

The World Ends With You «The Animation»

This is how the recently created Twitter account @TWEWY_PR has pointed out. A brief tweet with the title « The Animation » and a web page that leads us to an account after which we are pointed to the next ANIME EXPO LITE for more details. Within exactly 7 days (interestingly enough, how long each of the « reapers games » lasts in the title.

”The Animation” https://t.co/n6wDYuZhLg#TWEWY # す ば ら し き こ の せ か い – す ば ら し き こ の せ か い The Animation 公式 ア カ ウ ン ト (@TWEWY_PR) June 25, 2020

In the absence of more information, we only have a promotional poster for the ANIME EXPO in which we see the protagonists of this adventure (Neku, Shiki, Joshua, Beat and Rhyme), so it could be deduced that it is an « adaptation » of the main plot of The World Ends With You to anime format. But we also see a couple of mysterious characters. Are they only added by the ANIME EXPO or will they appear in the anime? Will it be a faithful adaptation of the original, or will they decide to add new details and hidden information to date? There are many questions we ask ourselves, but we will not get answers until next July 4 at 3 AM (CEST).

