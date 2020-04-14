(Bloomberg) – The world may be slipping into its worst recession in nearly a century, but a small South American economy is still forecast to grow 53% this year.

The remote jungle-covered nation of Guyana will enjoy by far the fastest expansion in the world, and will be the only country in America to see any growth at all in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund in its report on the Outlook for the world economy released Tuesday.

That despite a US warning. and its allies that Guyana risks international isolation for its dubious presidential elections last month and a collapse in oil prices.

The country is in the process of becoming a major oil producer, now that it begins to exploit large fields on the high seas that are estimated to contain 8,000 million barrels of crude. Energy companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corporation, China’s CNOOC Ltd. and Tullow Oil Plc have invested in the country.

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic, falling oil prices, and Guyana’s own political crisis have had a partial effect on the country’s outlook: the IMF had forecast 86% growth by 2020 last October.

The first results in the March 2 elections in Guyana gave a victory to the incumbent, President David Granger. Representatives from the US, the UK, the European Union and Canada said the original vote count was neither transparent nor credible, and that a president sworn in on that basis would not be legitimate.

Guyana’s Electoral Commission chief Keith Lowenfield submitted a draft plan last week that proposes a 156-day period for a vote count, the government information service said.

The economy is likely to outperform despite political noise, as Exxon forecast Guyana will produce at least 750,000 barrels of oil per day by 2025, compared to zero just a few months ago.

