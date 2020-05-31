The Austrian government has already given the O.K. so that the Spielberg circuit is the one that houses the start of the season of Formula 1, aborted by the coronavirus before starting, in two races that will be held behind closed doors the next July 5 and 12.

“The project meets the requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a detailed review by experts,” says the Austrian Minister of Health, Rudolf Anschober, in a statement that makes clear Austria’s desire to become the headquarters where this strange and shortened Formula 1 season will begin.

The approval of the Austrian authorities depended on a detailed proposal by the organizers on how the two Formula 1 races were to be held, minimizing the possibility of contagion. Among the protocols that have been guaranteed are provided “Strict hygiene measures, periodic tests and health checks for the teams and all other employees »participating in the organization of the first two races of this Formula 1 mini-season.

“The two Formula 1 races on July 5 and 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Styria, will be held without spectators,” said the Health statement, which highlights that the organizers have presented a “complete and professional project to prevent infections and infections”.

Formula 1 warms up engines

Ross Brawn, top sports manager of the Formula 1 World Cup, had already expressed earlier this month that Austria was the perfect place to start a season aborted by the coronavirus. «It is quite difficult to find the right kind of career where, from the beginning, we can control the environment well enough to ensure everyone’s safety, “said Brawn.

“Austria fits that very well. It has an airport right next to the circuit, which people can reach. It’s not too close to a city, either, ”added Ros Brawn.

The Formula 1 World, which should have started in Australia last March, has already lost the first ten races of the season with the cancellation of the French Grand Prix, scheduled for June 28. The championship organizers trust poder still hold 15 races this year.