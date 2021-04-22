The World Cup resumes in the unknown Rally of Croatia

04/22/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

EFE

The 2021 World Rally Championship resumes between Friday and Saturday with the dispute of the third scoring event, the Rally of Croatia, which debuts on the calendar to replace Mexico and is played entirely on asphalt.

The last rally held solely on that surface took place in August 2019, exactly 86 weeks ago, in Germany. For this reason, many of the riders have little experience on dry asphalt with today’s cars.

According to the organizers, the unknown Croatian rally will have up to six different types of asphalt, all of them with varying levels of grip. This feature makes the test more demanding for both cars and drivers.

The manufacturer Pirelli explains that for this reason “choosing the right rubber in Croatia can make a difference, given the lack of knowledge of the sections, drawn on roads with different types of surfaces, which include smooth, fast and twisted specials, or other abrasive, technical and narrow cutting. The effect of the weather can also add difficulties. “

The championship resumes with the Finn Kalle rovanpera (Toyota Yaris) as the overall drivers’ leader with 39 points after being fourth in the Monte Carlo Rally and second in the Arctic-Finland, in which the victories were shared by the French seven-time champion Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris) and Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai i20 Coupe).

Second with 35 points is the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Coupé) and third with 31 is Ogier, tied for fourth, the British Elfyn evans (Toyota Yaris). Tänak he is fifth with 27.

The rally, based in Zagreb, will have a total route of 1,279.87 kilometers, 300.32 of them divided into twenty special stages: eight on Friday, eight on Saturday and four on Sunday.