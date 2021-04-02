The World Cup is bundled with this scene from ‘Los Serrano’ 13 years later: even Fran Perea reacts

The scene for which the world has been bundled. (Photo: TELECINCO)

There are few things as powerful as nostalgia and the latest sample is being seen these days on Twitter, where a scene from the remembered series Los Serrano has unleashed a real madness, with more than 12,000 retweets and 53,000 ‘likes’ in less than two days.

The fragment has been uploaded to the social network by the user @hesbekah with the message: “Scenes like these are no longer made. In the video, Marcos and Guille’s people, played by Fran Perea and Víctor Elías, tell their father, Antonio Resines, that they have fallen in love with their stepsisters.

The reaction of the adult is tremendous and leaves some of the most remembered phrases of the series: “You are an animal, a degenerate, a sick person, an abnormal. Incest, it’s called incest ”.

The series stopped broadcasting in 2008, but that has not prevented even the famous youTuber Ibai from sharing the video claiming that it was “the best series in the history of Spain”.

And the message has provoked the reaction of Fran Perea himself, who in turn has received the reply from Ibai: “You made us very happy, Fran. I know your song by heart ”.

The musician and actor took the opportunity to leave open the possibility of a collaboration: “ajaajaj! How great !! We do a quick cover! ”.

The scene has provoked other reactions like these:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fran Perea and Víctor Elías ‘meet again’ in quarantine 12 years after the end of ‘Los Serrano’

The tribute to ‘Los Serrano’ in the meeting on Instagram between Fran Perea and Belén Rueda

Víctor Elías (‘Los Serrano’) surprises when he speaks in these terms about his cousin, Queen Letizia

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.