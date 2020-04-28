‘The Day After’ e Robin Robinson Report ’ are the two masterpieces that leaves Michael Robinson, Sadly passed away on Tuesday at age 61 after fighting a serious illness for over a year. The success of the ‘Robinson Report’ has been such that praise for the program has been unanimous. Its broadcast began on Canal + in October 2007, where he explained with a short documentary the sports career of some national and international figures.

For this bright space he received a Ondas Award in 2009. Then it went on to be broadcast on Movistar +, where it has also been one of the most prestigious products on the platform. There are dozens of programs, all of them with great documentation and production, but below we list those that can be five of the best Robin Robinson Report ’.

1. When we were champions. The special of the World Cup in South Africa that put the Robinson Report on the map. The greatest sporting triumph in Spanish sport, the soccer World Cup won in 2010, told by its protagonists. The players, the coach and the technical staff of Vicente Del Bosque relate a historic feat in a masterful documentary that thrills from the first to the last second.

2. Barcelona 92, where it all started. 20 years after the Olympic Games in Spain, Robin Robinson Report ’collected testimonies from the main protagonists of those Olympic Games. from Barcelona. From the political leaders who made it possible for Barcelona to be the venue, to the athletes who won each and every one of the medals.

3. Doping in the GDR. This documentary on state doping promoted by the German Democratic Republic since the 70s and 80s is focuses on the figure of the former 400 meter athlete Andreas Krieger. Chilling and hard this report, another of the jewels of ‘Robinson Report’.

4. Maradona, the happy years. This ‘Robinson Report’ is dedicated to the figure of Diego Armando Maradona, specifically to his beginnings in Argentina. They were times of irrepressible growth, in which he became an icon of the country and spread his magic with the red shirt of his club and the national team of the national team. For those who saw it, that first Maradona, of which the fewest images are preserved, was the most brilliant and pure.

5. Captain Ramos. Newer than the rest. ‘Robinson Report’ dedicated a program to Sergio Ramos, captain of Real Madrid, with a documentary that took place three days before the final of the Champions League in Lisbon. The documentary reviews some of the essential places in the life of the white player, such as his Seville neighborhood in Camas, his private trophy room, La Cibeles and the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon.