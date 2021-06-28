The World Boxing Super Series, a necessary tournament

Paulino Buchens

The World Boxing Super Series They were born in 2017 with eight participants per category in the quarterfinals. The participants are world champions or great fighters well classified in the organisms. This fantastic idea was born from the German promoter Sauerland and two seasons have been played to date. The Muhammad Ali trophy winners to date are in season one: Oleksandar Usyk (Cruiserweight) and Callum Smith (Super Middleweight). In season two they were Josh Taylor (Super Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight) and Mairis Briedis (Cruiserweight).

After the terrible situation experienced, it seems that the different organizations are betting on the unifications, a week ago the superlight took place, and in the month of July, the super welterweight between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño probably takes place.

These unifications are very positive, since they determine the number one of the division, but it is a pity that they are not always carried out by the interests of promoters or organizations. It is a pity that belt unifications are not always possible.

Today, boxing needs a change. The emergence of other disciplines such as the UFC has caused a transfer of lifelong boxing fans to other arts. Organizations should seriously reflect on how they want to approach the championships in the future.

Last week we saw an embarrassing defense by one of the best fighters today, Naoya Inoue, with a boxer who was not ranked in the top 20 in the world, as I could read in an article by my partner, Darío Pérez.

It is clear that the WBSS have their shortcomings and can be improved, but it could be a good base to energize this sport a bit. In my opinion in this tournament, the European champion should always be present, thus giving prestige to this title. Another controversial issue is the scale that is used so that a boxer can participate in this tournament, which gives visibility to the great promises of our sport, having the possibility of facing the different champions.

On many occasions, these crashes are delayed in time and do not even happen because the champions have “kidnapped” their belts. Hopefully this tournament will return soon, for the sake of boxing, although, realistically, it is very difficult to carry it out in all categories. Perhaps the low-weight divisions, the most neglected, are the ones that most need this type of initiative.

Boxing needs a revulsive not to remain in the most absolute irrelevance and the organisms would have to be aware of this and stop putting bats in the wheels and looking after their own interests. Hopefully the courage of promoters like Sauerland will promote more initiatives of this kind so that the best face the best.