The AAA is tied to the needs of the market for companies that serve its growing profits.

This article is a response to Borja Ruete’s text in Meristation: “AAA are despised only for being high-budget games”

I do not remember in which video and I do not even glimpse to remember if it was that same person, but I think it was the youtuber Thought Slime who proposed a mental exercise: what image comes to mind when you think about the word “terrorist“Surely someone who would appear in front of your rifle sight in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Perhaps you are one of the few who does not associate that image with that word, or it is possible that you have planned your plan B and say” no, I was thinking about the Christchurch guy, “but chances are you had to generate resistance and say”no, the terrorists are not those people but this other“

I am a strong advocate that, if you want to march in video games, you have to go to the suburbsDOOM, the 1993 game, is indie. Activision It was the first independent study in the history of the video game. Prince of Persia is so indie that Jordan Mechner I wasn’t even sure if he was going to be making video games. The golden age of Spanish software is based on the bases of independent authors and those of Dinamic were some kids who started making video games from the bedroom at their parents’ house. There seems to be a tendency to associate indie, independent, whatever you want to call it, but please, yet another debate about semantics, but when you say the word, people seem to think that you mean Off Peak, Fragments of Him or Dys4ia. Walking simulators, esoteric experiments, works for hpsters and people with colored hair. Somewhat boring, the equivalent of an Azerbaijani movie with Polish subtitles. But Dusk, that ultraviolent shooter heir to Quake, is indie. Celeste, one of the most celebrated platforms of the past decade, is indie. Stardew Valley, which has come to town to replace cocaine, is indie.

I am a strong defender that, if you want to march in video games, you have to go to the suburbs. There is the party, one so varied that you can find practically what you want. Dark Souls, but you are a fox. Dark Souls, but with comedy and procedurally generated. A game where you shoot knives at floating skulls. Nina Freeman flirting through an MMO and walks through the fields picking mushrooms with your grandmother.

There is everything.

And even so, when you have a free time you will surely dedicate it to continue with Gears Tactics. Or maybe I’ll resume Fire Emblem: Three Houses or finally decide to play Final Fantasy VIII, I know. Wide is Castilla and AAA has given me many of my favorite video games: Half Life 2, Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid 2. If I twist it, Dark Souls is Demons Souls 2. But I will never forget the feeling of being in that E3 of 2017 and feel that I was packing with the same flavor. Each new flashy presentation was the same: At some point someone would pull out a gun or someone would slam a bullet or there would be a monster. Although yes, Animal Crossing and The Sims dare with non-violent verbs, they are not the more than 50 games that were featured in Wholesome Direct. I invite you to think of some other AAA that is not strategy, puzzle or sport that has offered something similar in this last decade.

Everyone, and by “everyone” I mean “we pedants”, we go through a phase in which we hate what smells like money. Yes, I hated Hollywood cinema, and yes, I was one of those who, in 2006, played trance music and said that it was basic, that it sounded the same, that it was to press a button. Today I listen to Skrillex in a ritual way: I must not abuse Bangarang because, if not, lose its effect. I must take it in small doses to feel the power of its processed beats. It is something I respect. One of my regular games is Super Smash Bros. and I want to see how much detail I can pierce a person’s eye with an arrow in The Last of Us 2. I haven’t been back to DOOM Eternal yet, but because it’s so frenzied that literally it makes me dizzy. In other words: I like AAA.

That doesn’t mean I yearn to drown in it.

Big companies deliver what they think the public wantsAAA is tied to the needs of the market, from companies that serve their growing profits. They deliver what they think the public wants and, when they risk, they do so in small doses, such as Ubisoft with Valiant Hearts. But it remains to be seen a greater effort to launch into the ring and try something different and with support. Not 100 million, but 50 in the budget, something that looks good and with a large team but that is not going to win, kill, win, conquer, obtain, accumulate, avenge. Today I discovered a game called Umurangi Generation, which is going to take commissioned photos in a cyberpunk game. One of the few games I wait for, and God knows if I will find out when it comes out, is Necrobarista, where you serve drinks to the dead before they go to the All Over. This is not about hating AAA: it is about wanting something else. It is that the video game can be so much, and sometimes I want to break someone’s face with a baseball bat. Sometimes I want to command my squad on XCOM, drop Koreans on Crysis, and test myself in GTA V to see what happens when I hit the streets with a rocket launcher and want to rumba. The video game has evolved And that will never be denied: play any PlayStation 2 title and you will feel that it has aged in more ways than the visual one. Some 2010 games appear to be made eons ago.

But it is still the same.

We are governed by the same verbs, and sometimes that is not enough for me. As much as (spoilers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe) felt the thrill of seeing Captain America grabbing Mjolnir, sometimes I want to see Big Bang Love Juvenile A, whose premise would summarize for you if I knew what fishing was about. Sometimes I want to wear Hudson Mohawke to see if I can take it. AND of course there is mediocrity in indie, but what you can find there you will not find in the AAA. Part of the appreciation in any art is in the challenge, seeing the new channels that are discovered, what it means to make a painting called “White on white“Let’s see what a piano with nails and screws sounds like. It saddens me to see such a rich world reduced to the title of” indie “, secluded to a secondary role, of the strange movements of each one. The indie is great and does not stop leaking into the mainstream Undertale is indie Minecraft was born indie Rust was born indie Before the world went to shit anymore not a quarter passed without a new indie everyone wanted to play: Getting Over It, Untitled Goose Game They are Billions.The question is how long they will continue to evoke that hpster image.

More about: Dayo and Indies.