The World Bank says it has committed $ 2 billion for vaccines through April

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 (Reuters) – The World Bank will have committed $ 2 billion in financing for the purchase, development and manufacture of vaccines by the end of April, and is working with more than 40 countries on this effort, it said Friday the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, Axel van Trotsenburg.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the same World Bank forum, called for political will to boost the production of vaccines for COVID-19 and share supplies.

Tedros said that not reaching an agreement on a proposal to give up intellectual property under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WHO) was what complicated the matter.

(Report by David Lawder in Washington and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)