The World Bank (BM) warned of “a scam” through a campaign on digital media and social networks, in which money is offered by the institution to support families to face the pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He stressed that these messages, which are spread especially by WhatsApp, They are fraud and he explained that at no time does the World Bank deliver or request cash for personal or commercial purposes.

The institution specified, in its Twitter account, that “our support before COVID-19 for development coordinates directly with governments. “

The development bank asks users of the social network to “share their message to prevent someone you know from falling into the trap.”

