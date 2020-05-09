According to data from the WHO and the UJH, so far, the rate of people recovered from COVID-19 in all countries is 33.5 percent

The number of infections by COVID-19 in the world this Friday reached 3 million 937 thousand 813, while the deceased they total 274 thousand 655, according to reports from the Johns Hopkins University (UJH) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the last day 92 thousand 206 were confirmed new infections in the entire world and five thousand 91 deaths, while the total of recovered people in the world it is one million 319 thousand 447.

According to data from the WHO and the UJH, so far, the rate of recovered people in all countries it is 33.5 percent, higher than the case fatality rate which stands at 6.9 percent.

The United States continues as the country with the most confirmed infections and COVID-19-related deaths, totaling 1,283,908 and 77,179, respectively, while the number of recovered patients reached 198,993.

Today it emerged that the vice president’s spokesperson Mike Pence tested positive for COVID-19 a day after an assistant to President Trump was reported to be carrying the SARS-CoV-2.

In the old continent, Spain It is the second country in the world with the most infections, with a total of 222,857 and a total of 26,299 deaths, while the number of people recovered reached 131,148.

For its part, the Spanish government reported today that, starting Monday, “much of the country” will return to phase 1, so activities in bars and restaurants may be reactivated, except for Madrid and Catalonia.

Italy on Friday it exceeded 30 thousand deaths, for a total of 30 thousand 201 deaths, while the country’s governments continue to pressure the prime minister to advance the reopening of retail businesses, bars and restaurants, scheduled for May 18.

The Department of Civil Protection Italian highlighted that the country continues with a downward trend in the number of daily deaths, highlighting that in the last 24 hours there were 234. The total number of confirmed infections, at the cut, is 217 thousand 185.

For its part, in the United Kingdom, 626 people died during the last day, due to complications related to COVID-19, for which there are 31,241 deaths, while the number of confirmed infections amounted to 211,364.

75 years since the defeat of Nazism in the midst of the pandemic

Today marked the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazism, which is why the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the chancellor Angela Merkel, the leaders of the houses of Parliament and the Constitutional Court left an offering at the monument to the victims of the war.

In the framework of this day, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, denounced that during the pandemic a “tsunami of hatred and xenophobia” had been unleashed, so he called for action “to strengthen immunity of our society against the hate virus“

Likewise, he assured that “the migrants and refugees as a source of the virus, and then they have been denied access to medical treatment. ”

With information from Notimex