The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) supported the decision made on Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan to postpone the Games in Tokyo-2020 due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“The health and safety of athletes remains the number one priority for WADA and it is clear that the right decision was made in this unprecedented and difficult situation,” said the organization’s president, Witold Banka.

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that the Tokyo Games were postponed “no later than the summer of 2021”, following a decision made jointly by its President, Thomas Bach, and Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

“As noted in the past few days, WADA has been working closely with anti-doping organizations, athletes and other stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the World Anti-Doping Program as much as possible during this period, to ensure that the system regains all power whatever faster and more efficiently as possible once the crisis is over, “Banka recalled.