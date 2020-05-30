Health authorities in Mexico and around the world have pointed out that the return to activities after confinement by the coronavirus will not be in the same conditions as before.

Faced with restrictions in various non-essential companies to concentrate their workers in offices, companies have favored remote work. Other businesses have used video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, to maintain contact with their collaborators.

Furthermore, e-commerce has seen a rebound in several countries. In Brazil, computer sales rose 112 percent during the first two weeks of March, according to Forbes magazine. The Santiago Chamber of Commerce has affirmed that in Chile it increased 60 percent.

In Italy, some businesses such as bookstores, stationeries have reopened, but with restrictions on their capacity, only in communities that have kept the number of infections low. For example, in Lombardy, one of the areas most affected by the pandemic, the reopening of shops has not been authorized.

And what will normality be like in Mexico?

For a few months, the government of Mexico presented a sanitary traffic light, which indicates the companies that can restart operations in the so-called “new normal”.

Communities where no coronavirus infections occurred, were able to restart business activities from May 18. In its territorial limits, the authorities will install sanitary fences.

However, companies that return to work must do so based on protocols coordinated with health agencies, in order to avoid SARS-CoV-2 infections.

It should be noted that in many regions that are red according to the traffic lights, only the activities of companies that carry out essential tasks are allowed.

When the sanitary traffic light changes to orange, vulnerable populations such as people with chronic diseases and older adults will be able to return to work, but with specific protocols.

In yellow, open spaces will be available to the public, but with minor restrictions. In addition, restaurants, cinemas, temples, museums, cinemas and theaters will also reopen their doors, although with limits on their capacity.