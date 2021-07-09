The world adds four million people killed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The world officially reached four million deaths last Wednesday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this data would be below the actual number of people who have lost their lives since the first case of coronavirus was detected.

This figure is most likely lower than the actual number of deaths, says the head of the world health agency. “Vaccines are a ray of hope, but most of the world remains in the dark,” says António Guterres, calling for a fair distribution of immunizations.

Today the world registers another grim mark in the COVID-19 pandemic. Four million people have already lost their lives to the virus. This tragic figure exceeds the number of inhabitants of one out of every three countries on the planet ”, said the United Nations Secretary General.

But this number will not be the maximum number of victims, many millions of people are in danger and the coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably in many parts of the world. António Guterres cited as an example of this that more than half of the deaths have occurred this year, when there are already several approved vaccines and more is known about the treatment that should be given to those infected.

Unfortunately, while successful, vaccines are not available to everyone, not even all the most vulnerable groups or all health workers.

“Vaccines are a ray of hope, but most of the world remains in the dark. The virus progresses faster than inoculations. Without a doubt, much remains to be done to eradicate this pandemic, ”Guterres emphasized.

He also warned that the more the virus spreads, the more variants will increase, some of which could be more contagious, deadly and more likely to escape the effectiveness of the vaccines that currently exist.

To prevent this from happening, he continued, it is necessary to implement a global vaccination plan that makes access to immunizations more equitable.

This plan consists of three essential points, Guterres specified:

– That, at a minimum, double production and guarantee an equitable distribution using the platform offered by the COVAX mechanism.

– To coordinate the execution and financing.

–And that it reinforces the willingness and capacity of countries to implement immunization programs, while addressing the serious problem posed by reluctance to vaccinate.

“Equity in access to vaccines is the greatest immediate moral test of our time. It is also a practical necessity. Until we are all vaccinated, we will all be in danger ”, concluded the Secretary General.

A tragic milestone

“We just passed the tragic milestone of four million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which probably underestimates the total number. The world is at a dangerous point in this pandemic, “said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) in his regular press conference to report on the health emergency.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed great concern about the increase in infections in many parts of the world and warned that “the variants [del virus] they are winning the race against vaccines due to their unequal production and distribution ”.

“It should not be this way and it does not have to be this way in the future,” he added, appealing to the solidarity of rich countries that have bought large supplies of vaccines to share doses with developing countries.

“It is abominable”

He referred to the millions of health workers still not receiving a vaccine in low-income countries, calling it “abominable” that something like this is happening at this point in the pandemic.

“From a moral, epidemiological or economic point of view, now is the time for the world to come together to tackle this pandemic collectively,” Tedros stressed.

The head of the UN agency explained that the inequality of access to vaccines, together with the variants of rapid contagion of the virus, generates strong increases in cases and hospitalizations in low and middle-income countries with reduced immunization rates. .

He explained that these increases are causing a serious shortage of oxygen and treatments, as well as a wave of deaths in different areas of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Ineffective strategy

He insisted that the inequality in vaccination is an ineffective and erroneous public health strategy against a respiratory virus that mutates rapidly and is increasingly efficient in passing from person to person.

In this sense, Tedros stressed that the “nationalism” of vaccines, according to which a handful of nations have hoarded the available supplies of immunizations, is “morally indefensible”.

For the meeting to be held this week by the finance ministers and governors of the G20 central banks, the director general endorsed his request that they collectively support the goal of vaccinating 10% of the population of all countries by September, since this it would lead the world to reach a 70% immunization rate in all nations by mid-2022.

He assured that this would be the fastest way to end the acute stage of the pandemic, save lives and livelihoods and drive a truly global economic recovery.

The pandemic is not over

Regarding the relaxation of public health measures in countries with high vaccination coverage, he recalled that the pandemic has not ended and, together with the WHO Director of Health Emergencies, urged all governments to be “very careful.” so as not to retreat the advanced terrain.

He also urged them to know when and how to back down, if necessary.

“Assuming that transmission will not increase if we open because we are vaccinating is a false assumption. Transmission will increase because not everyone is vaccinated and because we do not know to what extent vaccines are able to stop the transmission of the infection ”, warned Dr. Mike Ryan.

In the case of Europe, where many restrictions have been lifted and tourism is encouraged, Ryan hoped that hospitals will not overflow again, but argued that it is not something that can be taken for granted, so he reiterated the need for countries should be extremely cautious in relaxing sanitary measures that have proven to be effective in stopping infections.

America

In the American continent, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) amplified the message that urges us to keep our guard up, regardless of the vaccination coverage achieved so far.

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the regional body, indicated that although vaccines are the best tool against the pandemic and can reduce cases and the mortality rate, none of the immunizations is 100% effective.

“Vaccines protect the vaccinated person and prevent serious cases, but they also have a collective protection function when community immunity is achieved,” he argued, emphasizing that as long as this does not happen, social measures such as the use of mask, physical distance and hand washing.

PAHO data indicate that half of the deaths that are currently registered worldwide occur in Latin America despite the fact that some areas of the subcontinent experience some relief.

In North America, for example, the situation has improved in the three countries of the bloc, although Mexico is beginning to report a rebound in Baja California Sur and in the nation’s capital.

The experts of the agency emphasized that to avoid a new peak of cases in Mexico, vaccination should be concentrated in young adults, for which they applauded the extension of vaccination to the age group of 20 to 29 years, which has begun to register , as well as the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to children between 12 and 18 years of age.

Insufficient supply

However, in Mexico, as in the rest of the region, the vaccine supplies that are arriving are insufficient and slow.

On touching this point, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne deplored the inequality of vaccination and called on rich countries to share immunizations.

“Our countries know how to deploy vaccination, but they need vaccines and they need them now,” he said.

He added that global solidarity is imperative to reduce inequality between rich and poor countries.

PAHO reported that it works with all countries in the region to obtain vaccines both through the COVAX mechanism and by supporting bilateral negotiations, which tend to be faster, although not all countries can afford this type of procurement.

Etienne highlighted the importance of donations from industrialized economies, noting, for example, that this month all COVAX supplies will be donations. “It is the only way to get more doses for Latin America,” he said.

And as more immunizations are achieved, he stressed, the guard must be kept very high. “Countries cannot afford to wait for enough vaccines, they need to apply all measures and intensify surveillance to contain outbreaks,” he concluded. (Source: UN News)