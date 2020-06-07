The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) does not stop and 398 thousand 321 deaths due to the infectious agent and 6 million 855 thousand 858 infections have been reported worldwide. The United States is approaching 110,000 deaths.

Although three million 71 thousand 403 people have overcome COVID-19, in one day 131 thousand 342 infections were diagnosed, which implies seven thousand 518 cases more than the diagnoses registered between Thursday and Friday, when 123 thousand 824 infected people were reported .

Regarding the number of fatalities, in the last 24 hours there were 3 thousand 534 new deaths reported, of which the majority have occurred in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil, according to statistics presented by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States faces the most adverse scenario regarding the spread of the coronavirus in its territory, since it has diagnosed one million 919 thousand 430 positive cases and has reported 109 thousand 791 deaths. The authorities have warned about the possibilities of a new outbreak due to the citizens’ exit to the streets.

As reported by the NBC News, the protests over the murder of the African American citizen George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, increase the chances that the number of daily infections will skyrocket, considering that many protesters do not wear masks.

Despite the fear in the Donald Trump administration, progress has been announced at the state level. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that there has been a record low number of deaths since the pandemic began to spread, after only 35 deaths were recorded.

Cuomo also announced that only 19 new coronavirus hospitalizations were registered and there was information on 1,188 new positive cases. Despite this, New York City, the most affected in the state, is expected to begin its reopening phase one on June 8.

The spread of the coronavirus has also become a concern in regions such as Latin America, where Brazil has become the second country most affected by the pandemic with 672,846 cases and 35,930 deaths. In addition, the country has drawn the attention of the world for its various efforts to keep its official figures in opacity.

In previous days it had been denounced that the reports of the Brazilian Ministry of Health on the COVDI-19 had begun to be presented until 22:00 local time, this, in order to avoid the impact on the press.

Now, the figures of the South American country disappeared for a few hours from the records of Johns Hopkins University. In this regard, Brazilian Supreme Court magistrate Gilmar Mendes denounced on social networks that this type of actions by the Jair Bolsonaro government were maneuvers by totalitarian regimes.

With information from Notimex.

