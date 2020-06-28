Throughout this week we recommend a series of books that remind us of the importance of talent management with the help of a diverse bibliography.

This week we have recommended a series of works that remind us how relevant talent management has become, through works that have become a set of knowledge and tools, through which a new guideline has been increasingly revealed. of consumption.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the communication that the brands have achieved, especially in an instant in which the interaction with the consumer has become critical for business and books in important references to achieve it.

From this interaction, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of how necessary it is to have a small bookstore, especially through works that end up being an invaluable benchmark of knowledge.

Communication and persuasion

Within Strategic Dialogue: Communicate by persuading. Techniques for achieving change Giorgio Nardone write next to Alessandro Salvini a document that helps us with knowledge that has been collected through research, technical application and various consultancies that have been carried out around the concept of « strategic dialogue ».

This dialogue is a technique that has evolved in order to apply changes in the interlocutor from a therapeutic perspective.

The authors’ strategy states that the maximum is obtained with the minimum, around a dialogue that must be strategic and thereby achieve results.

From this perspective, an aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us of the value of a brand and not only that, the ability that a brand or professional who bets on it achieves in communication.

Influencing successfully

In Camino del Lobo, El. Master the art of persuasion, influence and success Jordan Belfort He returns in this unmissable work where he explains how to apply his famous straight line sales system.

Belfort’s promise is that the work will completely change the level of play in sales, as it ensures showing how to cut the sales cycle, increase the percentage of sales closings and how to create a flow of recommendations in constant operation, so that you Make customers, even those who last for life.

Another logic of this book is that it is aimed at people who refuse to accept the concept of seller and claim that their profession and lifestyle has little to do with this trade, but Belfort argues that a sales discipline allows people to communicate their ideas, from convincing the little ones in the house that they should bathe or eat their vegetables, to convincing the innocence of a client before a jury, in the case of being a lawyer.

Belfort’s work is a powerful communication guide that will help you master this art and thereby achieve greater ability to perform in the market, either looking for a job or giving directions at home.

The secrets of a head hunter

Jacqueline Jardel is responsible for HE WHO SEEKS FINDS: Secrets of a Head Hunter to get the job you want., a work in which he assures explains to the reader how to sell himself as the best candidate as well as to better manage your expectations and what Your self-esteem and everything that has to do with security is fundamental in the entire recruitment process, which becomes challenging.

Jardel guides you in his work to prepare an attractive CV, helps you to prepare an effective cover letter, as well as a complex guide for you to prepare before, during and after a job interview, where he also guides you in the Negotiating your salary, prepares you to resign and gives you advice to take appropriate actions in the first days of work.

Undertake in the face of the pandemic

In A Dead Entrepreneur: All That Happens Until Bankruptcy Comes, Raúl Palacios Mollón gives his testimony after creating a Startup that specialized in gastromarketing, photography and social media.

According to the author, what started with a small project that was developed in his spare time, ended up becoming a company of great value, which went through all the stages of a company’s cycle, including facing the COVID pandemic- 19.

Within this book, the author testifies of his work with David García and Manuel Beltrán in the management of a company where complicated situations, business scenarios were experienced and how they faced various mistakes.

Palacios warns in this work that learning, mistakes and anecdotes are a key part of the trajectory that must be followed as a company, to face the reality of business today.

Sell ​​online from home

In works such as How to Sell on Amazon: Discover How to Generate Passive Income From the Comfort of your Home Selling on Amazon from Liam S Parker, the author accompanies us through topics such as the steps we have to take to face if we are newbies to electronic sales, learn the fundamentals to avoid mistakes that are usually made on this platform and that lead many sellers to give up;

In this book you learn the ways to manage the shipping of your sold items in the simplest possible way, learn the most optimal ways to be able to relate to suppliers and you will know how to better manage the reviews and comments that surround your products.

Parker also explains how to start an e-commerce business, starting from the fact that Amazon is a highly valuable platform to establish benchmarks that help us better understand the digital channel as a business scenario and the opportunity to make the most of it. .

