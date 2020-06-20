This week we have recommended at least 5 works that are important references in business cases and strategies, which will help you to better understand the matter in charge of sales for brands.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in these works are the experience that the authors have concentrated, especially now that we are facing a determining scenario, in which the COVID-19 pandemic has become a benchmark in the market.

Each of these works encompasses knowledge and cases that help us understand the market, especially at a time when innovation has become a key guideline.

The Amazon business model

At Amazon: A new business model at the click of a button José Luis de Haro It explains why Amazon is so successful as a business platform and the opportunity you have to leverage on this platform, thanks to the vision it has of transforming electronic commerce, from establishing new unlimited purchasing strategies.

The logic of the click explained in this hour warns us what have been the keys in the consolidation of this brand and how they become the best references for the growth of your strategy.

A classic: Rich father, poor father

Inside rich dad. Poor Father (New Updated Edition) .: What the Rich Teach Their Children About Money Robert T. Kiyosaki He is preparing a work that is a classic in business literature, since in this work he dismisses the belief that we need to have a high income to make wealth, especially now that technology and digital are establishing new benchmarks.

Within the work, it is shown how to challenge beliefs that have limited the generation of money.

Your customers are your best sellers

The author of Flip the Funnel: How to Use Existing Customers to Gain New Ones (English Edition), Joseph Jaffe, explains how difficult it has become for brands to be able to get new customers, rather than retain existing ones.

To achieve this goal of becoming new consumers, brands have increasingly determined budgets focused on media and digital, especially in social media marketing strategies.

Jaffe explains in his work that attention has been put on the wrong side, because brands have to value word of mouth, which is a true multiplier of business, since the author assures that the impact that an active customer has on the business is very large, when it is committed to the brand and it is loyal.

Within this work, the author recommends betting on the consumer, but his answer is democratic, that is, the same effect that a positive reaction to the brand has has a negative action, in response to a bad brand strategy.

The author assures that this positive perspective of the brand can be worked on in the customer experience, with which it is possible to increase sales and reduce the budget destined to increase customers, so you should always think about involving the consumer in to the brand.

The key concepts in branding

In BRAND A-Z: An interactive dictionary of 1,000 essential brand terms (English Edition) Marty Neumeier He has prepared a work in which he claims to have prepared a document in which he claims to have a thousand terms that will help you in the construction of a marketing, advertising, design and business management strategy.

These concepts are powerful references that will help you in branding and related disciplines, through which you will be able to create a community of professionals of great value. Several critics have considered this work to be a complete resource in which you have clear and very complete definitions that will help you face the world in which we currently find ourselves.

Digital marketing explained to sell online

In Digital Marketing For Non-Experts: The Automated Sales System To Sell Any Type Of Product Or Service Online Agustín Casorzo He guides us through a series of nourished topics such as the introduction to digital marketing, marketing strategies based on the customer’s profile, the message that the seller must build and the “mental” categories in which one has to work , as well as sales funnels, landing pages and conversions.

Another of the resources in which the author guides us is in automated marketing, advertising with Google Ads and SEO management, in order to take advantage of search engines.

Electronic commerce has established itself as a powerful resource for generating income through digital resources, which obviously requires a better understanding of this scenario.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability of these platforms to communicate. And it is that you can communicate through products and services offered through these platforms, because each of these actions is accompanied by activities that tell a story, hence the native brands of Instagram, for example, are so popular.

