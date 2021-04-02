The works in the Spanish School of History and Archeology in Rome bring to light a wall from the s. IV BC

Some works started in the basements of the Spanish School of History and Archeology in Rome (EEHAR-CSIC), of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), have brought to light a structure of large stone blocks belonging to the work to reform the wall that protected the city in the 4th century BC. C.

Despite the importance of this emblematic area of ​​the Italian capital, located on the border between Trajan’s forum and one of the seven hills of Rome, the QuirinalUntil now, no valid archaeological elements were known to reconstruct it historically.

Also, excavations carried out by a CSIC team led by the researcher Antonio Pizzo, director of the EEHAR-CSIC, have revealed the complete plan of a funerary building from the 1st century BC dedicated to an influential figure from the Roman republic late.

“The remains found as a result of works begun at the School in 2015 consist of a containment structure related to one of the great reforms of the defensive wall of Rome in the 4th century BC”, explains Pizzo. “Previously, in the 6th century BC, a first fortification was built, attributed to the king Servio Tulio, with a perimeter of approximately seven kilometers. Two centuries later, after the invasion of the Gauls in 390 BC, the wall was rebuilt partially following the path of the previous one, a process that lasted almost 25 years. Measuring four meters wide and 10 meters high, it stretched over more than 11 kilometers and delimited about 430 hectares “, the researcher details.

“This construction consisted, something that we know from the materials, the techniques and its topographic position, of a complex defense system that provided for the containment of the land under the main construction. In the highest parts of the hills that formed the topography From Rome the true line of defense was built, while the lower areas were reinforced with structures that supported the land. The one we have found at the School is one of the latter. It was built on a slope and also served to facilitate the drainage of wastewater from the highlands through a canal, ”says Pizzo.

The great containment infrastructure of the Quirinal slopes was made with opus quadratum, a type of stone block rig placed in large rows. Beginning in the late 3rd century BC, the Wall began to suffer different and copious floods from the river tiber and covered with mud and organic debris that accumulated on its surface.

“The construction of the wall in the 4th century BC, with its different containment works, meant one of the largest investments in the history of Rome in terms of human and financial resources. Symbolically, it also meant giving the city a new life after the catastrophe caused by the invasion of the Gauls. For centuries it continued to transmit the idea of ​​urban strength and it became a fundamental topographic reference in the development of imperial Rome ”, underlines the CSIC researcher.

A great funerary monument

In addition to the wall, the researchers have uncovered a large funerary monument built most likely at the beginning of the 1st century BC The team has been able to restore the complete plan of the funerary building and establish that it consisted of a lower plinth and a monumental body superimposed that, originally, it contained the burial of a single character and that, successively, with a system of collective graves, received the remains of their descendants. It is, according to the researchers, a monument “of great importance” because it was located in a public place in the city, on land that the municipality would have assigned through a public concession.

“The person who was buried here had to have a relevant role in the late Roman Republic, like Gaius Bibulus, who was buried nearby and to whom the city and the Roman Senate had granted land for his funerary monument, in recognition of their merits and value ”, assures Pizzo.

The monument discovered in the EEHAR-CSIC is similar to that of Cayo Bibulus, although more monumental, since very good quality materials were used to erect it.

With the transformations of the area in the time of Trajan, 2nd century AD, the archaeological zone documented under the EEHAR-CSIC became part of the complex system of buildings directly linked to Trajan’s markets, a monumental complex with the function of housing the offices of imperial management in the rise of the Roman Empire.

The director of the EEHAR-CSIC highlights: “The importance of these findings consists in the possibility of interpreting the historical evolution of an area of ​​ancient Rome in a restricted space, witness to a continuous building activity related to the great urban transformations and events most significant historical sites of the Urbs ”.

Source: CSIC

Rights: Creative Commons.