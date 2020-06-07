About 20 gravediggers wait at the entrance of the General Cemetery of Managua for the next funeral. It is almost 5:30 in the afternoon and it is still cloudy and breezy, so the sections where flowers are sold have the lights on.

Pantheon workers are not the only ones doing their “August” with the increase in deaths since the Covid-19 was unleashed in Nicaragua, a few weeks after the first case in the country was confirmed on March 18. Private hospitals, pharmacies, funeral homes, and even flower vendors have suddenly seen demand for their services grow.

A boy jumps into the puddle in front of the churchyard entrance. He is about nine years old and his job is to offer “the best price” to everyone who comes to the cemetery.

“What happened boss, whatever you want! We clean the grave of his relative and we paint it very cheaply, “he says confidently, while with intimidating and suspicious looks the gravediggers are on guard.

It is a group varied in ages. Mud in the shoes and next to shovel, pick and rope. Most go without a mask. Among them the most seasoned is Maykol, a self-employed gravedigger. He wears masks, he rides a bicycle and nothing else to say hello begins with his battery of prices that go from 6 thousand cordobas to 10 thousand.

Some blocks in, it becomes evident that there has been a lot of movement in the last few days in this place. Some tombs bear new concrete seals, there are traces of newly removed earth and, almost at nightfall, another gang of gravediggers arrives to relieve the former.

Read: Arsenal vs. Covid19. From hydroxychloroquine to eucalyptus leaves

The tragedy of many is the fortune of some. Maykol is just over 30 years old, lives in the Monsignor Lezcano neighborhood and admits that “he is making good on the virus”, but that there are gravediggers who are “busting people”.

“I’m just trading.” How much does it cost to bury someone and clean the grave? -I ask.

“Father, because it is you I leave it to you in six thousand.” I bury, seal and paint his grave. If he gives me an advance of three thousand, I will buy the cement right now and he will give me the rest tomorrow when I turn in the work, ”Maykol replies.

To better explain what his trade consists of or perhaps to show that he is serious, he calls another gravedigger and between them they remove the half-open cover of an old tomb, which already has the name of a family and luckily is empty.

“No, that’s not necessary, I’m just trading.

Long the other gravediggers begin to look out and point us. I say goodbye, but Maykol insists and continues talking about the covers for the vaults and the burial. It does not matter to accelerate the pace, he goes on a bicycle.

When arriving where the gang of gravediggers is, the offers explode. The hostility and mistrust of before is now harassment. They all offer “the best price”.

Up to 20 in one day

Flower sales close many times later than cemeteries themselves. THE PRESS / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

Now it is more than 7:00 at night and on a radio station they talk about the death of the Sandinista mayor of Masaya, Orlando Noguera. They suspect that he was a victim of the new coronavirus, but in Nicaragua that is not officially confirmed as long as Rosario Murillo, first lady, vice president and spokeswoman for the regime, does not say so.

The Oriental cemetery is closed; not so the flower sales around that flood the entire sidewalk with crowns and artificial arrangements.

The guard at the main gate is a rather older and dark man, wearing thick glasses and a worn but clean mask. He says that burials at this time of night need the “special permission of a delegate.”

For the past month, more than five family members have been banned from this cemetery for burial. Although, in reality, most prefer not to enter the churchyard and the few relatives who enter remain crying many meters away while watching the box go down to the ground.

“This has never been seen before,” says the man who guards the gate of the Oriental cemetery. “In normal terms, two or three come in here daily, but with the pandemic there are eight, fifteen, once twenty and another twenty-one. That was a scare for us to see so many cars enter every little while, “says the watchman.

Opposite, a small business has resented the drop in sales. Its owner, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, says that just a week ago she saw more than twenty burials in a single day.

“We offer meals and sometimes the relatives of the dead would come to buy beer and rum to drown their sorrows, but now everything has been lowered,” he says.

“Have you never seen this before?”

“No, I’m horrified. Here next to my house they have buried several, stuck to my wall. They come to bury them at all times. Even at night and early in the morning. I have seen them.

A few weeks ago, the owner of this business uploaded photos of the constant burials in the Oriental cemetery on her social networks, and soon the police arrived to “inspect and register.” They asked everyone for IDs and business permits.

This week, however, cemeteries in the capital saw a drop in the frequency of burials. But it is only a temporary perception, in the opinion of the epidemiologist Álvaro Ramírez.

On this apparent decrease in mortality, the specialist believes that “people who are going to get sick or die within 20 days are contagious today.” Furthermore, he points out, in the absence of credible official figures, it is not possible to determine whether this decrease in deaths is real.

Before leaving the Oriental cemetery my cell phone rings. I answer and, to my surprise, it’s Maykol, the gravedigger for the General Cemetery.

“Boss, we’re still here,” he says on the other end of the phone. “You tell me and we do the test with the mochetas to cover the vault. I already told him that I am going to give him a good price ”.

The carpenters

Joineries began making cheap wood and other materials to speed up the process. LA PRENSA / O. NAVARRETE

When the demand for caskets began to grow almost alarmingly, carpentry owners began to make them out of cheap wood, plywood, fiber and even compressed cardboard. Not only to speed up the assembly but also because they are sold cheaper.

As the days progressed they began to remove the decorations, then the window and glass where the deceased is seen and finally they stopped putting a lining inside. Now they are all sealed drawers that are manufactured overnight.

The carpentries that are dedicated to the production of these boxes are an important part of the sad gear of death. If they don’t sell them directly to the buyer, they are sent to funeral homes that have increased monthly orders.

One of these businesses is the La Amistad carpentry, located on Carretera Norte. Its owners have had to extend the workday and hire more carpenters to supply it. The growth is brutal according to Mario Herrera, brother of the founder of the business.

“Last year we sold about seventy funeral boxes on this date, right now more than four hundred have been sold,” he told La Voz de América.

Otoniel Gaitán is another carpenter who has been forced to redouble efforts to fulfill orders. He says that the manufacturing materials have been monopolized by larger workshops, but that they have managed to make the boxes, which can be around three thousand cordobas the cheapest and up to 50 thousand cordobas the most luxurious.

Unlike gravediggers, who barely wear a facemask, funeral home employees spare no caution. They question their clients before providing their service to transfer bodies to the cemetery, to find out whether or not it will be necessary to dress for the occasion.

Workers at a private funeral home are disinfected after burial. In the background a mechanical shovel works in several pits. THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

This is the case of Alfredo, a young man who has requested that his identity be omitted. When he suspects it is a case of Covid-19, he wears a surgical mask and also a mask with a visor that covers his entire face. He also usually wears gloves and one of those hermetic suits that have become popular with the pandemic, because it is practically the new funeral uniform.

In the end he is dressed as if to attend a bacteriological war and he does not use the hearse because later “it is very difficult to disinfect”. After removing the coffin from a hospital, he moves it into the tub of a van, which will later be washed with detergent and four gallons of chlorinated water. When he returns home, he puts his feet in a plastic bag, carefully removes the protective suit, ties the bag and burns it. No suit is used twice.

Before the pandemic, he says, at his funeral home, which is also a coffin-making workshop, they hadn’t sold a single one in two months. However, by the second week of May they already had an order for sixty normal boxes for other funeral parlors and they were preparing fifteen without a window, because anyway the hospitals deliver them sealed.

A military truck

A mesh gate lined with black plastic is the entrance to the morgue area and the outpatient area. LA PRENSA / O. NAVARRETE

The breeze stopped dead and now it is a little cold. In one of the entrances to the emergency area of ​​the Manolo Morales Hospital, young people look out the glass of a door. Before long they take out a body wrapped in white sheets on a stretcher. They leave him in a hallway and a woman comes out behind.

A black plastic lined mesh gate is the entrance to the morgue area and the outpatient area.

Around 8:00 at night three ambulances arrive with enough personnel on board. Soon they begin to remove two people in a wheelchair and a stretcher with an elderly man connected to an oxygen tank.

Hospital workers wear gloves, masks, protective glasses, and are covered in long gowns similar to those worn by patients after leaving an operation.

The man with the oxygen tank looks disoriented. He is very thin and almost naked. As if the cold wasn’t enough, it starts to breeze again. Several of the women who are waiting protest.

“Ideay, get the man in,” one of them shouts. Of the eight men who came in the three ambulances, only one rushes in to get the skeletal man’s stretcher.

In the background, towards the morgue, a truck enters. It is a military truck from which two soldiers get off wearing gloves and masks. They are greeted by a male nurse who leads them to the main room where the same woman who was in the emergency area appears to be waiting for them.

A military truck removing a body from the morgue of the Manolo Morales hospital, last Monday night. THE PRESS / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

The soldiers lower the coffin that is wrapped in plastic. This one has a window, trim and even handles on the sides. A little later they assemble the box with the deceased and leave at full speed.

It’s already 8:00 p.m. and at this time in the Sierras de Paz cemetery, in the south of the capital, there is not a single soul. Apparently there will be no night burials tonight.

Instead, another gang of men “ready for work” has already entered the General cemetery. So informs me, almost at 9:00 at night, Maykol, the gravedigger who continues to make offers at a “good price”.

Fear

Dressed as if to attend a bacteriological war, this is how the employees of the funeral parlors go to work in the midst of a pandemic. LA PRENSA / O. NAVARRETE

The drivers of the funeral parlors “fly” through Managua. Fear of becoming infected with Covid-19 has made them feel as if they are carrying radioactive material that they want to be exposed to for as little time as possible. Likewise, drivers on the streets out of fear rather than education instinctively give way to those minivans that now cross the streets of Managua more frequently.

The funeral business has changed in the last month. The larger ones no longer rent their candle rooms, which used to last a whole night and day. Now they only sell the box and offer direct transfer from the hospital to the cemetery, that under strict sanitary measures.

Also: This is the intubate process that can save your life

The staff wears safety suits that are then burned, after each service the vehicles are washed with plenty of detergent and chlorine, and the disinfection of the workers after the day is an authentic meticulous ritual.

General Cemetery

It measures about 36 blocks and under its ground are the bones of characters such as Dr. Fernando Vélez Paiz, former President René Schick, guerrilla fighter Jonathan González and for a time the founder of the Somoza dynasty was buried there. It was finished building in 1922, its promoter was the mayor Samuel Portocarrero, who incidentally was one of the first to release it.

High figures

The Citizen Observatory in a report this week noted that as of May 30, 980 deaths have been recorded, of which 887 are suspected to be from Covid-19. That number would be exceeding the death projections that the dictatorship had made for six months. In addition, this body reports that there are at least four thousand infected in the country.