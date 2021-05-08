“The work in Madrid is not finished”

The German Alexander Zverev recognized the good level of play shown at the Mutua Madrid Open, where he eliminated Spanish Rafael Nadal on Friday and now the Austrian Dominic Thiem, but stressed that the work on the tournament “is not finished.”

The Hamburg tennis player hopes to round off his good level with the victory in the final against the winner of the match between Italian Matteo Berrettini and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

“I have played two great games, although this is a bit more strange because of the wind and the conditions. But in general it was a good game but the work is not finished. I hope to maintain the level in the final,” Zverev insisted.

Despite his progress in Madrid, he recognized that he has players ahead with more options for Roland Garros.

“In any case the best chances of winning at Roland Garros are for Rafa Nadal first and Novak Djokovic second. And close to Dominic Thiem. This has been a good week so far but the work is not finished,” recalled Zverev who aspires to achieve his second degree in Madrid after the one obtained in 2018.